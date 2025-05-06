23 Years Later, GTA III's Influence Is Still Inescapable
From references to hurricanes to the possible return of a GTA: Vice City character

Grand Theft Auto
By
Zack Zwiezen
Image for article titled 13 Things We Spotted In GTA 6 Trailer 2
Image: Rockstar Games

16 months on from Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer, Rockstar Games has released the second trailer for its upcoming open-world action game. And while GTA 6 is still a year away after the recent delay, we at least now have a lot screenshots and a big new trailer to look over for the next few months.

Rockstar Games

After watching and re-watching (and then re-watching a few more times...) GTA 6's new trailer, which was released out of nowhere on May 6, we’ve spotted TKTK details that you might have missed. So here’s what we’ve seen in Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer.

Fixing some leaks”

Image for article titled 13 Things We Spotted In GTA 6 Trailer 2
Screenshot: Rockstar Games / Kotaku

Rockstar’s new trailer opens with one of the main characters, Jason Duval, on a roof doing some repairs. When asked what he’s doing, Jason says he’s “fixing some leaks.” 100 percent that’s a reference to all the GTA 6 leaks that have happened over the last few years.

Is that Stephen Root?

Image for article titled 13 Things We Spotted In GTA 6 Trailer 2
Screenshot: Rockstar Games / Kotaku

This might be confirmed by the time you read this, but when Jason’s friend/landlord/criminal compatriot Brian arrives, it sounds a lot like Stephen Root from Barry and Office Space.

Everybody Have Fun Tonight”

Wang Chung

Wang Chung’s 1980s hit song, “Everybody Have Fun Tonight” is one of a few different tracks that plays in the trailer. The other major song is “Hot Together” by the Pointer Sisters, another big hit from the ‘80s. This might be a clue that Rockstar has done the right thing and added an ‘80s-themed radio station to GTA 6.

Weightlifting might be back

Image for article titled 13 Things We Spotted In GTA 6 Trailer 2
Screenshot: Rockstar Games / Kotaku

Good news to fans of lifting weights and getting buff, a feature last seen in GTA San Andreas: it looks like Rockstar might be bringing it back in GTA 6. In this trailer and the various screenshots released by Rockstar, Jason looks a bit different, sometimes with more or less sun burn, different hair cuts, and even some extra bulk.

Lucia Caminos & Jason Duval

Image for article titled 13 Things We Spotted In GTA 6 Trailer 2
Screenshot: Rockstar Games / Kotaku

When Jason arrives at prison to pick up Lucia, who we first saw locked up in GTA 6's original trailer, the guard asks his name. He says Jason Duval. We also learn here that Lucia’s last name is Caminos. The two of them seem like a tight couple, going on dates, laying on top of one another, and robbing places together. Truly, this love story won’t end in tragedy.

Hurricane Roxy happened

Image for article titled 13 Things We Spotted In GTA 6 Trailer 2
Screenshot: Rockstar Games / Kotaku

Not much more to say, but at one point we see a bar and a sign that mentions “Hurricane Roxy.” This is likely a past storm that hit Leonida, Rockstar’s Florida stand in.

The gold dress returns

Image for article titled 13 Things We Spotted In GTA 6 Trailer 2
Screenshot: Rockstar Games / Kotaku

In the first trailer we saw a woman in a car wearing a gold dress, then partying at night. Now we see what happened before and get confirmation that, yes, that was indeed Lucia. It appears that she and Jason go out to a rockin’ club and grind all over one another, perhaps after that drive down the highway.

An elevated train

Image for article titled 13 Things We Spotted In GTA 6 Trailer 2
Screenshot: Rockstar Games / Kotaku

During a quick moment in the trailer we see an elevated passenger train. This appears to be Rockstar’s version of Miami’s real Metrorail.

Fight clubs

Image for article titled 13 Things We Spotted In GTA 6 Trailer 2
Screenshot: Rockstar Games / Kotaku

It looks like Lucia (and maybe Jason) will be able to fight in tournaments or possibly underground fight clubs in GTA 6. As she kicks someone we see what looks like a small crowd of people behind her, cheering.

Upgrading your house

Image for article titled 13 Things We Spotted In GTA 6 Trailer 2
Screenshot: Rockstar Games / Kotaku

Throughout the full trailer we see Lucia and Jason living in a small house in Leonida. At first the place looks rough, but in different parts of the trailer we see the house get fixed up more and more. Will players be able to decorate or customize their home as they steal more money and finish mission? Perhaps!

New sports team

Image for article titled 13 Things We Spotted In GTA 6 Trailer 2
Screenshot: Rockstar Games / Kotaku

We’ve seen professional sports teams in past GTA games, and now we have a new one: The Leonida Manatees. Based on the jersey color and design, I think this is Rockstar’s spin on the Miami Dolphins NFL team.

A PS5 in GTA 6?

Image for article titled 13 Things We Spotted In GTA 6 Trailer 2
Screenshot: Rockstar Games / Kotaku

At the very end of the new trailer, we see Jason laying on the couch and watching TV. What he’s watching is very interesting, but before we talk about that I want to point out the PS4-looking controllers and the PS5-looking console in their living room. Now, this won’t be an actual PlayStation, but I’ll be curious if we see the return of the in-universe Degenetron brand first seen in GTA Vice City.

Phil Cassidy?!

Image for article titled 13 Things We Spotted In GTA 6 Trailer 2
Screenshot: Rockstar Games / Kotaku

Perhaps the wildest moment in this trailer, for superfans at least, is the possible return of Phil Cassidy from GTA Vice City. In the trailer he’s on the TV as part of a gun store commercial.

Now, this is odd because Phil is from the GTA 3D universe (which is all the games between GTA III and Vice City Stories) and hasn’t been a part of the HD universe—the 3D and HD timelines are separate, beyond some stuff crossovers like brands, radio stations, etc. So does this mean GTA 6 is set in the 3D Universe? No, I don’t think so. Instead, I think Rockstar is either teasing fans, and this guy will be named Phil Willy or something different, or the studio is willing to create new versions of past characters for its HD timeline.

Either way, it is very interesting. Will Tommy from Vice City appear in this game? We’ll find out when GTA 6 launches on PS5 and Xbox in May 2026.

.

