13 Things We Spotted In GTA 6 Trailer 2

16 months on from Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer, Rockstar Games has released the second trailer for its upcoming open-world action game. And while GTA 6 is still a year away after the recent delay, we at least now have a lot screenshots and a big new trailer to look over for the next few months.

Rockstar Games

After watching and re-watching (and then re-watching a few more times...) GTA 6's new trailer, which was released out of nowhere on May 6, we’ve spotted TKTK details that you might have missed. So here’s what we’ve seen in Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer.