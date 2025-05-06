GTA 6 Releases Surprise New Trailer

Rockstar, following last week’s announcement that Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed until May 2026, has released a surprise second trailer, and it seems to be showing in-game footage as well as cutscenes. And oh wow, this game looks incredible.

Footage of the game has been incredibly slim, Rockstar aware that the GTA series delivers its own publicity whether it’s seen or not. Simply not showing footage gets the entire industry talking. So, it’s something of a (fantastic) surprise that a brand new trailer should appear in the wake of the game’s delay into next year.

Originally intended to release this fall, with multiple games changing their launch plans to try to avoid it, Rockstar said the game needs another six months development time to be up to the standard it wants. Hence, the new release date of May 26, 2026.

Those who were disappointed, or even worried about the state of the game, should have their mind put slightly at ease by the new trailer. It’s definitively a GTA game, with no big surprises or twists, but rather a bunch of Miami-like vibes and a lot of butts.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2

The return to Vice City looks stunning, although it’s not entirely clear from the trailer what’s in-game and what’s cutscene, albeit that it’ll all be made in the same engine.

The official description for the new trailer reads,

Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida—forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.

Don’t expect to see any more of the game for a good long while now. Rockstar will likely go back into its bunker and get on with completing the game, not worrying itself about producing any more ads. The game’s going to sell a billionty-million copies either way, if only it gets finished.

