The Internet Reacts To GTA 6's Biggest Trailer Yet

It’s been over 17 months since the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI revealed what Rockstar Games was cooking up for its return to Vice City. Fans were getting desperate for new screenshots to dissect and footage to speculate about. Now they’ve hit pay dirt with a nearly three-minute deep-dive into GTA 6’s parody of south Florida, and people can’t believe how good it looks.

Is it almost exclusively pre-baked cutscenes? How much of it is in-engine, let alone truly captured in-game rather than pre-baked? We’ll know when the game comes out on May 26, 2026. For now, who cares! Fans are feasting on a beautiful new trailer and additional info from Rockstar Games, including a completely refreshed website, with information about GTA 6's cast of characters, including internet conspiracy theorists and strip club hustlers. It also sheds more light on the love story swirling around dual criminal protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

Most people have been blown away by how good the trailer looks. Again, how reflective that is of the finished game remains to be seen, but Rockstar Games has certainly earned itself the benefit of the doubt in many quarters over the years, especially between GTA V and Red Dead Redemption VI. The footage was running on a PlayStation 5, which is also a boon to those worried the game might only really pop on a PS5 Pro (it’ll also be on Xbox Series X/S but a PC port won’t be ready at launch).

We’ll see if that widespread enthusiasm remains once the game’s price is announced. With Microsoft and Nintendo both moving to $80 for their most premium games, it’s not inconceivable now that GTA 6 could blow past that and come in at $100 as some analysts have speculated, potentially with an even higher price tag for early access or other deluxe edition bonuses. With the launch still more than a year away, after being delayed out of fall 2025, there’s plenty of time for Rockstar to trickle out more of the details and for GTA 6 to continue dominating the fan theory and rumor mill for a while longer.

Who knows if it will live up to its unprecedented hype. All things considered it’s looking pretty incredible right now, though.

