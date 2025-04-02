Arise Now, Ye Tarnished: Switch 2 Is Getting Elden Ring

The biggest game of 2022 is going to be one of the biggest games on Switch 2 in 2025. Nintendo revealed Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s hit open world RPG, is coming to the new console with a Tarnished Edition that includes not just the Erdtree expansion but also “new weapons, armor, a new Torrent appearance customization, and more.”

It’s one of a number of ports hitting the Switch 2 this year. It’ll be interesting to see how well Elden Ring’s performance on Nintendo’s hardware can match its success on the Steam Deck. There had been speculation that Switch 2 might also get Elden Ring Nightreign, the multiplayer spin-off due out on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC in May, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. It would have been neat to see the squad-based roguelite utilize the Switch 2's new social features, including facial overlays via the webcam. Switch 2 owners will have Duskbloods for that.

While Elden Ring has already sold over 20 million copies, there are probably a ton of Switch owners who didn’t have another platform to play it on. FromSoftware’s 2022 GOTY is full of cool places to explore and wild, brutal boss fights, but unlike the Dark Souls series it’s a little easier to manage due to the freedom to explore and tackle challenges out of order.

You’re reading part of Kotaku’s ongoing coverage of the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct. Check our roundup for more news from the showcase including launch games, pricing information, release date, pre-order information, and what that mysterious C button Nintendo keeps teasing actually does.

We’ll be continuing to update stories with news and analysis throughout the day as Nintendo pulls back the curtain on its most anticipated console launch ever. You can find more details about today’s Switch 2 Direct and Nintendo online Treehouse Live demos going on throughout the week here.

