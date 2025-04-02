FromSoftware's Next Game Is A Switch 2 Exclusive

One of the biggest announcements during Nintendo’s Switch 2 Direct wasn’t a Nintendo game or major feature reveal for the system. Instead, it was from Elden Ring developer FromSoftware, who closed out the showcase’s partner segment by revealing The Duskbloods, a new Soulslike from the team that will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2.

The game sure looked like a Bloodborne sequel for a minute, with all its Victorian architecture and a gothic aesthetic. But that’s a Sony game so this is legally distinct and seemingly lets you play as a vampire that sucks blood out of your enemies. The game is being led by Hidetaka Miyazaki, the director of most of the Dark Souls series, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring, who will be talking more about the game on April 4 on Nintendo’s official website.

FromSoftware / GamersPrey

This isn’t the only FromSoftware news to come out of the Switch 2 direct, as the company confirmed that Elden Ring will launch on the system as well. The Switch 2 is launching on June 5, but Nintendo didn’t give an actual price for the system or pre-order information during the presentation. That’s wild considering how close the system is, but well, things are a little weird with imported goods in America right now, so maybe Nintendo’s still figuring that out.

You’re reading part of Kotaku’s ongoing coverage of the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct. Check back for more news from the showcase including launch games, pricing information, release date, pre-order information, and what that mysterious C button Nintendo keeps teasing actually does. We’ll be continuing to update stories with news and analysis throughout the day as Nintendo pulls back the curtain on its most anticipated console launch ever. You can find more details about today’s Switch 2 Direct and Nintendo online Treehouse Live demos going on throughout the week here.