Over 1,000 PlayStation Games Are Just $20 Or Less In Massive Sale

Are you looking for a new video game to play on your PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro, or even your aging PS4 console? Do you not want to spend more than, like, $20 bucks? Well, today is your lucky day. Sony is running a massive PSN sale focused on $20-or-less video game deals.

The sale started on May 7 and features over 1,000 video games across basically every genre imaginable, and all of them are priced at or under $20. There’s a solid mix of newer games—stuff released in the last five years or so, like the fantastic Resident Evil 4 remake—and older titles, like Assassin’s Creed Syndicate which turns 10 years old this year. Wild! But don’t let the age scare you off. Not that long ago Ubisoft updated it to run at 60FPS on PS5 and PS5 Pro, so now is the best time to jump in and check it out.

This big under $20 sale is live now and ends on May 21, so you have about two weeks to scrounge up $20 and pick up something cheap. Here are some recommendations from us to help you find your next game:

Resident Evil 4 [Remake] - $20 ($40)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - $15 ($60)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - $12 ($60)

Assassin’s Creed Origins - $9 ($60)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Ed. - $15 ($50)

Need For Speed Heat - $6 ($60)

Need For Speed Payback - $5 ($20)

RoboCop: Rogue City - $9 ($60)

Call of Duty: WWII Gold Ed. - $20 ($60)

Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Ed. - $20 ($60)

Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Gold Ed. - $20 ($60)

The Last of Us Remastered PS4 - $10 ($20)

Bloodborne - $10 ($20)

Dark Souls Remastered - $20 ($40)

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin - $20 ($40)

Uncharted Collection - $9 ($20)

Dragon Age Inquisition - $10 ($40)

Mad Max - $5 ($20)

Soul Calibur VI - $10 ($60)

The Outer Worlds - $10 ($30)

Evil West - $18 ($60)

MGS V: The Phantom Pain - $12 ($20)

Psychonauts 2 - $12 ($60)

Just Cause 3 - $3 ($20)

Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Ed. - $9 ($60)

XCOM 2 - $15 ($60)

Prey - $6 ($30)

Journey to the Savage Planet - $7.50 ($30)

Rage 2 - $8 ($40)

