Elden Ring Is Getting More DLC Over Three Years Later Thanks To Switch 2

Elden Ring is getting fresh content in 2025 thanks to the Switch 2. FromSoftware recently revealed that the Tarnished Edition, coming to Nintendo’s new handheld hybrid later this year, will add two new classes to the game, as well as some additional cosmetics for the spirit horse Torrent. It sounds like that DLC will also make it to existing versions of the game on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC for a small price.

The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History

The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History

The news comes from a FromSoftware gaming event held in Tokyo this week. A presentation shed more light on what’s included in Elden Ring on Switch 2 besides last year’s excellent Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Famitsu reports that among the add-ons are two new classes, one called “Knight of Ides” and the other called “Heavy Armored Knight,” according to a translation by RPG Site. The bonus DLC apparently includes multiple new armor sets and weapons, as well as new looks for the player’s steed, Torrent.

Advertisement

Fortunately, it sounds like this content won’t be exclusive to the Switch 2 version. The report notes that a Tarnished Pack DLC will be made available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, presumably with a price tag in the realm of $10-$20, though FromSoftware hasn’t confirmed that yet. We also don’t know if it will arrive on all platforms at the same time or have a brief staggered release window.



Advertisement

Still, I’m sure the over 30 million players who have already bought Elden Ring will be stoked to know there’s new stuff coming, and while it’s not an entirely new boss or other major piece of content, new classes and items should offer returning players some fun additional tools to experiment with. Somehow I don’t think the open-world RPG has hit its last major milestone. I also don’t think anyone would be put out if FromSoftware decided to keep sneaking out new content here and there, either.

Advertisement

.