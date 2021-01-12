Cyberpunk 2077, One Month Later

Image : CD Projekt Red

After multiple delays, reports of mandatory overtime at the studio, and a years-long, nauseating hype train inescapably intertwined with edgelord marketing tactics and transphobia, CD Projekt Red finally released Cyberpunk 2077 into the world at the tail end of last year, and almost every day of its existence since has been utterly wild and often a complete mess. Here’s a rundown of everything that happened in the game’s first month, from glitches that went viral and week-one refunds to missing seizure warnings and targeted harassment campaigns.

Advertisement

Screenshot : CD Projekt Red / Kotaku

Advertisement

Screenshot : CD Projekt Red / Kotaku

Advertisement

Image : CD Projekt Red ( Fair Use

Advertisement

Screenshot : CD Projekt Red / Kotaku

CD Projekt Red changed its messaging on December 16 and stopped telling customers to seek refunds through Sony . “If you own a digital copy of the game on Xbox, visit this Xbox support article for detail on how to refund,” read an email from the studio’s “helpmerefund” address. “If you own a digital copy on PlayStation, please wait for us to get back to you.” CD Projekt Red gave players until December 21 to formally request a refund.

“If you own a digital copy of the game on Xbox, visit this Xbox support article for detail on how to refund,” read an email from the studio’s “helpmerefund” address. “If you own a digital copy on PlayStation, please wait for us to get back to you.” CD Projekt Red gave players until December 21 to formally request a refund. The next day (and only a week from launch) Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation store . In addition, Sony said it would guarantee refunds to anyone who already purchased the game and wanted one. CD Projekt Red put out a statement

In addition, Sony said it would guarantee refunds to anyone who already purchased the game and wanted one. CD Projekt Red Meanwhile, the game’s developers grilled management over working conditions and its troubled launch during a digital all-hands meeting. “Developers asked blunt questions about the company’s reputation, the game’s unrealistic deadlines and the relentless overtime in the months and years leading up to the game’s Dec. 10 release,” Bloomberg reported

“Developers asked blunt questions about the company’s reputation, the game’s unrealistic deadlines and the relentless overtime in the months and years leading up to the game’s Dec. 10 release,” By December 18, options for full refunds expanded to the Microsoft Store, and even some brick and mortar retailers. “To ensure that every player is able to get the experience they expect on Xbox, we will be expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice,” a spokesperson for the company announced in a statement. Similarly, Best Buy said it would accept returns for the game even if copies of it had already been opened that GameStop was doing the same

Advertisement

Screenshot : CD Projekt Red / Kotaku

The whole mess blew up so much that not even The New York Times could resist doing a story about it. The hallowed daily put two reporters on it, including verteran tech writer Mike Isaac, and published its conclusion on December 19 initial version of the story

The hallowed daily put two reporters on it, including verteran tech writer Mike Isaac, and Sports blog and media worker collective Defector called video game reviewers who signed Cyberpunk 2077’s pre-release NDA “sellout clowns.” “[R]eviewers who signed the NDA abandoned any claim to adversarial journalism, as well as any utility they might have had to their readers, and are clowns,” Albert Burneko wrote much more interesting Q&A

“[R]eviewers who signed the NDA abandoned any claim to adversarial journalism, as well as any utility they might have had to their readers, and are clowns,” Despite the clusterfuck, Cyberpunk 2077 went on to sell a ton . CD Projekt Red announced on December 22 that even counting refunds, the game had already sold 13 million copies. The initial sales numbers weren’t enough to quell investors, however, and led the company’s stock dropping another 3.7%, down a total of 42% from where it had peaked early in the month.

CD Projekt Red announced on December 22 that even counting refunds, the game had already sold 13 million copies. The initial sales numbers weren’t enough to quell investors, however, and led the company’s stock dropping another 3.7%, down a total of 42% from where it had peaked early in the month. A hotfix went out the next day to address a bug that had been corrupting players’ saves . The update improved “memory management and stability,” addressing an issue where save files that grew over 8 MB started having problems. Prior to the fix players were told to simply limit the number of items in their inventory and not craft so much.

Advertisement

Screenshot : CD Projekt Red / Kotaku

Advertisement

Gif : CD Projekt Red / Strikielol ( Fair Use

CD Projekt Red uncharacteristically took to Twitter to denounce rumors about the game’s troubled development circulating in a Reddit thread

Poland’s Consumer Protection office (UOKiK) announced on January 9 that it would investigate Cyberpunk 2077’s development, marketing, and post-launch fixes to see if people were misled. If the regulator foundanything awry it could slap CD Projekt Red with fines of up to 10% of annual revenue.

Advertisement

And that’s where we are now. Cyberpunk 2077 still isn’t available to buy on the PlayStation Store, and is still not in great shape on consoles. Players are currently waiting on the game’s 1.07 patch, which is expected to be one of its bigger since release, and potentially kick-off the game’s long road to some potential No Man’s Sky-style redemption arc. Meanwhile, PC players are waiting on the game’s eventual multiplayer DLC, and the game’s free next-gen upgrade is also in the pipeline. What this means for those working hard hours on the floor at CD Projekt Red—last year to ship the game, and this year to fix it—remains to be seen.