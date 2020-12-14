Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Cyberpunk 2077 Developers Are Sorry The Game Is Shitty On PS4 And Xbox One

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:cyberpunk 2077
cyberpunk 2077cd projekt redps4xbox onekotakucore
2
1
Illustration for article titled iCyberpunk 2077/i Developers Are Sorry The Game Is Shitty On PS4 And Xbox One
Screenshot: CD Projekt Red/Kotaku

Did you buy Cyberpunk 2077 on last-gen consoles? I did! It’s buggy and looks rough. CD Projekt Red is now sorry about that. 

Advertisement

In an official, joint statement, the studio writes, “First of all, we would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase. We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.”

The studio added that it will fix bugs and the overall experience. The first updates have just been released, and there are more coming. There were reports that refunds were being offered to unhappy players, which the studio has now confirmed. 

Advertisement

You can read the full statement below:

G/O Media may get a commission
Hisense - 70" Class H65 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV
Hisense - 70" Class H65 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV

In case you missed it, read Kotaku’s Cyberpunk 2077 impressions right here. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

Hotaru99
Hotaru99

Hate to say it, but I kinda saw the writing on the wall here. No third person camera, long list of dropped features, delay after delay and crunch time.

I think they knew they had to top The Witcher 3, and got ahead of themselves. And sort of like Witcher, it’ll probably be a classic- eventually. 