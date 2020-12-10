People's Dicks Are Clipping Through Their Pants

Screenshot : CD Projekt Red / Kotaku

Cyberpunk 2077 is out and it has some bugs, one of which includes players’ characters’ dicks popping out of their pants.

Cyberpunk has two penis types, with a size slider for each. Apparently some of the dicks players have selected don’t play nice with their character’s clothing choices on the equipment screen, clipping out past the fabric as if the pants were just holographic projections:

It’s not clear exactly what causes the glitched dicks, or whether it’s a problem on on certain platforms or with certain combinations of character body types and clothing. Kotaku’s Luke Plunkett was unable to recreate the issue on PC, but it soon exposed itself on Xbox Series S after I swapped between a handful of outfits.

Screenshot : CD Projekt Red / ChickiesTendies

It’s definitely not a one-off either. Fanbyte’s managing editor, Steven Strom, ran into a similar bug, writing on Twitter, “Cyberpunk 2077 is a landmark video game: the first I’ve ever played where my character’s dick started clipping through their pants after I changed equipment.”



“My character just has his dick hanging out of his zipper every time i open my inventory lol,” wrote someone on Reddit. “cyberpunk2077 bugs are crazy yo... My fuckin dick is glitching,” wrote someone else on Twitter.

Screenshot : CD Projekt Red / Outside Xtra

The issue doesn’t appear to be confined to dicks alone. Some characters’ breasts are also blasting through their threads (the game’s super-cyberpunk name for clothes). Players are also finding that their clothes sometimes magically disappear altogether when they go to look in the mirror in their apartment.

The game’s full of a lot of other bizarre bugs, which people have been rounding up all morning, which is not so surprising for a game of this size with so many moving parts. Others, like the dick glitch, seem, well, unique to Cyberpunk 2077.