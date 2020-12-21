Source: GameStop Now Accepting Returns Of ‘Defective’ Cyberpunk 2077

Image : GameStop , CD Projekt

GameStop has joined the growing number of retailers that are fully refunding customers who bought Cyberpunk 2077, according to an internal memo acquired by Kotaku.



Advertisement

The memo instructs GameStop employees to accept Cyberpunk 2077 returns on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, even if the game has been opened, and label the games as “Defective” before shipping them back to the GameStop warehouse.

Kotaku has contacted GameStop for more information but did not hear back before publication.

Advertisement

The company’s official return policy states that full refunds are typically only available for unopened products, making this new policy an unusual exception. Customers wanting to return Cyberpunk 2077 will still need to do so within 30 days of purchase.

Due to numerous issues with Cyberpunk 2077's performance on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, retailers like Best Buy, Sony, and Microsoft have loosened their return policies. Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt has also promised to reimburse dissatisfied players should they be unable to get refunds elsewhere.