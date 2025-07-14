The Best And Only Available John Wick Game Is Being Removed In 72 Hours

John Wick Hex, released in 2019, was a tactical role-playing game that recreated the vibes and feel of the Keanu Reeves-starring action movies perfectly. And now, with little warning, John Wick Hex is being delisted from all platforms.

On July 14, John Wick Hex publisher Big Fan Games posted a short message on Steam announcing that the turn-based spin on the franchise would be removed from all platforms in just three short days. And because the other John Wick game, a VR title, is no longer available, it means there soon won’t be a single John Wick game to buy anywhere.

“To our community, John Wick Hex will be removed from sale on all platforms beginning July 17th, 2025,” posted the publisher.

Frustratingly, the game has not been put on sale ahead of this short notice, meaning that if you want to grab this game and play it on PC or console, you have to fork over $20 in the next 72 hours or you’ll have to hope you can find a physical copy floating around in a store one day.

Kotaku has contacted Bithell Games and Lionsgate about John Wick Hex being suddenly delisted and asked if the game could return under a new publisher or deal in the future.

The publisher confirmed that after July 17th, existing owners will still be able to download and play John Wick Hex via their digital libraries, and physical copies will continue to work. It just won’t be possible to buy the game digitally 72 hours from now.

Developed by Bithell Games (Thomas Was Alone, TRON: Catalyst), John Wick Hex was a solid attempt at recreating the action seen in the main four films and the recently released spin-off, Ballerina. Players would plan out attacks using a limited number of moves and options, and then watch their plans play out in real time, letting them essentially direct a John Wick scene. The game also featured John Wick actors Ian McShane and Lance Reddick in a new original story connected to the film’s larger universe.

