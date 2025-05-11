What Is Dragonsplague? Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Devastating Contagion Explained
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

How To Deal With Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's Elusive Petanks And More Of The Week's Top Tips

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Game Tips

How To Deal With Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's Elusive Petanks And More Of The Week's Top Tips

We've also got pointers for Monster Hunter Wilds and Oblivion Remastered

Square Enix
ByKotaku Staff
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled How To Deal With Clair Obscur: Expedition 33&#39;s Elusive Petanks And More Of The Week&#39;s Top Tips
Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive / Kotaku, Capcom / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku, Capcom / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku, Mistwalker / Kotaku, Sandfall Interactive / Justin Clark / Kotaku, Image: ASHIBI Co., Ltd., Bethesda, Raccoon Logic Studios Inc, Storm in a Teacup, Superlou

This week’s tips hodgepodge will shed some light on Clair Obscur’s elusive Petanks, help you score the best weapons and armor in Monster Hunter Wilds, and highlight some great console commands you should try out in Oblivion Remastered

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

What’s Up With The Petanks In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

What’s Up With The Petanks In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

The party fights a Petank in Clair Obscur.
Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive / Kotaku

You might’ve noticed among all the giant hammer-wielding, blade-swinging, death-dealing hate-puppets out there in the Paintress’ domain that there’s one enemy that absolutely, positively, categorically does not want the smoke from you at any point. And that’s these little cracked orbs on legs that take off like they’re trying to win the Boston marathon when you get within striking range. - Justin Clark Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Farming Hunter Symbols In Monster Hunter Wilds Will Get You The Game’s Best Weapons And Armor

Farming Hunter Symbols In Monster Hunter Wilds Will Get You The Game’s Best Weapons And Armor

A Hirabami with a glowing blue Tempered wound prepares to attack a hunter next to a Shock Trap.
Screenshot: Capcom / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku

Monster Hunter Wilds can be rather overwhelming once you unlock High-Rank hunts. Among the stronger monsters and new mechanics that the second half of the campaign introduces, there are also brand-new materials like Hunter Symbols. If you want to craft the best weapons and armor, you’re going to want to know how to get and farm these resources. - Samuel Moreno Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Everything You Need To Know About The Lunar Remastered Collection

Everything You Need To Know About The Lunar Remastered Collection

The camera shows a close up of one of the characters of the Lunar games.
Image: ASHIBI Co., Ltd.

Fans of old-school role-playing games have been asking for remasters of Lunar: Silver Star Story and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue for ages. And now, with the arrival of the Lunar Remastered Collection, the long and tortuous wait for these beloved games is finally over. This updated collection combines both titles alongside plenty of improvements that will make returning and new players excited to dive in. Here’s what’s new, how long the games take to beat, and which platforms the Lunar Remastered Collection is available for. - Billy Givens Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Monster Hunter Wilds’ Artian Weapons Are Complicated, But Full Of Potential

Monster Hunter Wilds’ Artian Weapons Are Complicated, But Full Of Potential

A hunter poses next to an Artian Hammer inside a Suja tent.
Screenshot: Capcom / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku

The grind is just as important as the hunt in Monster Hunter Wilds. While we all want to grind away to make stylish armor, Artian Weapons are a huge focus for grinding in this installment. They’re a new customizable weapon type that functions as endgame equipment and they can come across as a little daunting between the materials needed for their unique forging process and their reinforcement system. Read on below to find out what makes Artian Weapons so special. - Samuel Moreno Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

9 Games You Should Play If You Loved Fantasian: Neo Dimension

9 Games You Should Play If You Loved Fantasian: Neo Dimension

The protagonist of Fantasian looks at his glowing hand.
Screenshot: Mistwalker / Kotaku

2024 was an absurdly crowded year for RPGs, but it’s also a treasure trove—especially if you’re willing to look past all the big names. Fantasian: Neo Dimension is a neat middle ground. It’s a non-franchise IP from a less-known studio, but backed by Square Enix and led by some of the biggest legends from Final Fantasy’s classic era. So if that caught your eye over SaGa or Shiren the Wanderer, it’s understandable. But don’t sleep on SaGa, you’re missing out. - Lucas White Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Cheat Your Way To Greatness With The Best Oblivion Remastered Console Commands

Cheat Your Way To Greatness With The Best Oblivion Remastered Console Commands

A man in a fancy suit balances a staff on his hand.
Image: Bethesda

Oblivion Remastered is a fantasy RPG that, on the surface, revolves around exploration and story, of uncovering minute details and lore tidbits in dungeons, all while fighting terrible beasts from other planes of existence. To some, it’s all about the power creep; it’s about becoming stronger, more robust than your opponent, wielding the best weapons and armor in the game. But the struggle to attain that doesn’t matter to some—those who are more than happy to tinker with the very code operating behind the scenes of every successful quest. If that’s you, then you’ll be satisfied to hear all about the cheats and console commands in Oblivion Remastered; some will even let you become the god of Cyrodiil. - Brandon Morgan Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

How Long Of A Trip Is Revenge Of The Savage Planet?

How Long Of A Trip Is Revenge Of The Savage Planet?

A traveler swings through the air on a strange world.
Image: Raccoon Logic Studios Inc

Revenge of the Savage Planet is a colorful and hilarious sequel to 2020's Journey to the Savage Planet, taking everything that worked the first time around and building on it in creative and thrilling ways. It’s a hell of a lot bigger and longer, too. So, whether you’re new to the franchise or are diving back in for round two in this exciting universe, you’re probably curious how long it’ll take to finish Revenge of the Savage Planet. - Billy Givens Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Steel Seed Offers A Stealthy Action Experience That Won’t Overstay Its Welcome

Steel Seed Offers A Stealthy Action Experience That Won’t Overstay Its Welcome

A character floats through a sci-fi foundry.
Image: Storm in a Teacup

Steel Seed merges action combat with tense stealth sequences in a high-stakes sci-fi journey through an underground facility. Though it may lack the polish of many of the games it borrows ideas from, it provides compelling enough gameplay that genre fans may find it worth their time to see how things play out for main character Zoe and her little drone, Koby. But how much time will you need to invest exactly? Let’s take a look at how long it takes to beat Steel Seed. - Billy Givens Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

A Beginner’s Guide To Maelle In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

A Beginner’s Guide To Maelle In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Maelle looks off camera.
Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive / Justin Clark / Kotaku

Usually in an RPG, when you think “absolute assbeating swordwielder” in a video game, you picture the likes of Cecil from Final Fantasy IV, Auron from FFX, or even someone like Hulkenberg from Metaphor ReFantazio. What you’re usually not thinking of is a tiny befreckled orphan girl who wins the Mia Goth soundalike contest. - Justin Clark Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

This Horror Game Is Perfect For Short Spooky Speedruns

This Horror Game Is Perfect For Short Spooky Speedruns

Creepy mascots stand in a colorful hallway.
Image: Superlou

What would happen if you blended the mascot horror of Five Nights at Freddy’s with the parkour goofiness of Fall Guys? You’d get developer SUPERLOU’s twisted game show adventure Finding Frankie. And yeah, it’s every bit as wacky and unsettling as you’re thinking. - Billy Givens Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12