How To Deal With Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's Elusive Petanks And More Of The Week's Top Tips

This week’s tips hodgepodge will shed some light on Clair Obscur’s elusive Petanks, help you score the best weapons and armor in Monster Hunter Wilds, and highlight some great console commands you should try out in Oblivion Remastered.
You might’ve noticed among all the giant hammer-wielding, blade-swinging, death-dealing hate-puppets out there in the Paintress’ domain that there’s one enemy that absolutely, positively, categorically does not want the smoke from you at any point. And that’s these little cracked orbs on legs that take off like they’re trying to win the Boston marathon when you get within striking range. - Justin Clark Read More
Monster Hunter Wilds can be rather overwhelming once you unlock High-Rank hunts. Among the stronger monsters and new mechanics that the second half of the campaign introduces, there are also brand-new materials like Hunter Symbols. If you want to craft the best weapons and armor, you’re going to want to know how to get and farm these resources. - Samuel Moreno Read More
Fans of old-school role-playing games have been asking for remasters of Lunar: Silver Star Story and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue for ages. And now, with the arrival of the Lunar Remastered Collection, the long and tortuous wait for these beloved games is finally over. This updated collection combines both titles alongside plenty of improvements that will make returning and new players excited to dive in. Here’s what’s new, how long the games take to beat, and which platforms the Lunar Remastered Collection is available for. - Billy Givens Read More
The grind is just as important as the hunt in Monster Hunter Wilds. While we all want to grind away to make stylish armor, Artian Weapons are a huge focus for grinding in this installment. They’re a new customizable weapon type that functions as endgame equipment and they can come across as a little daunting between the materials needed for their unique forging process and their reinforcement system. Read on below to find out what makes Artian Weapons so special. - Samuel Moreno Read More
2024 was an absurdly crowded year for RPGs, but it’s also a treasure trove—especially if you’re willing to look past all the big names. Fantasian: Neo Dimension is a neat middle ground. It’s a non-franchise IP from a less-known studio, but backed by Square Enix and led by some of the biggest legends from Final Fantasy’s classic era. So if that caught your eye over SaGa or Shiren the Wanderer, it’s understandable. But don’t sleep on SaGa, you’re missing out. - Lucas White Read More
Oblivion Remastered is a fantasy RPG that, on the surface, revolves around exploration and story, of uncovering minute details and lore tidbits in dungeons, all while fighting terrible beasts from other planes of existence. To some, it’s all about the power creep; it’s about becoming stronger, more robust than your opponent, wielding the best weapons and armor in the game. But the struggle to attain that doesn’t matter to some—those who are more than happy to tinker with the very code operating behind the scenes of every successful quest. If that’s you, then you’ll be satisfied to hear all about the cheats and console commands in Oblivion Remastered; some will even let you become the god of Cyrodiil. - Brandon Morgan Read More
Revenge of the Savage Planet is a colorful and hilarious sequel to 2020's Journey to the Savage Planet, taking everything that worked the first time around and building on it in creative and thrilling ways. It’s a hell of a lot bigger and longer, too. So, whether you’re new to the franchise or are diving back in for round two in this exciting universe, you’re probably curious how long it’ll take to finish Revenge of the Savage Planet. - Billy Givens Read More
Steel Seed merges action combat with tense stealth sequences in a high-stakes sci-fi journey through an underground facility. Though it may lack the polish of many of the games it borrows ideas from, it provides compelling enough gameplay that genre fans may find it worth their time to see how things play out for main character Zoe and her little drone, Koby. But how much time will you need to invest exactly? Let’s take a look at how long it takes to beat Steel Seed. - Billy Givens Read More
Usually in an RPG, when you think “absolute assbeating swordwielder” in a video game, you picture the likes of Cecil from Final Fantasy IV, Auron from FFX, or even someone like Hulkenberg from Metaphor ReFantazio. What you’re usually not thinking of is a tiny befreckled orphan girl who wins the Mia Goth soundalike contest. - Justin Clark Read More
What would happen if you blended the mascot horror of Five Nights at Freddy’s with the parkour goofiness of Fall Guys? You’d get developer SUPERLOU’s twisted game show adventure Finding Frankie. And yeah, it’s every bit as wacky and unsettling as you’re thinking. - Billy Givens Read More