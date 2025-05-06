How Long Of A Trip Is Revenge Of The Savage Planet?

Revenge of the Savage Planet is a colorful and hilarious sequel to 2020's Journey to the Savage Planet, taking everything that worked the first time around and building on it in creative and thrilling ways. It’s a hell of a lot bigger and longer, too. So, whether you’re new to the franchise or are diving back in for round two in this exciting universe, you’re probably curious how long it’ll take to finish Revenge of the Savage Planet.

How long does it take to beat Revenge of the Savage Planet?

Revenge of the Savage Planet is a very open game that throws a lot of information, quests, and pathways at you in rapid succession. It can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming to know what’s most important to tackle next. But as you acclimate to the game’s pacing and information, you’ll slowly start being able to narrow down what’s most pertinent.

Once you’ve settled into a groove, you’ll be able to decide whether you want to focus on the main story or go the completionist route. If your goal is the former, you can expect to spend around 12-15 hours reaching the credits for the main story. But opting for this path means that you’ll be leaving a lot of fun quests and optional exploration behind.

If you decide to go for a completionist run of Revenge of the Savage Planet, you’ll get a whole lot more out of the adventure. A 100% run of the game can net you between 20-25 hours worth of gameplay, depending on how good you are at sussing out secret areas and well-hidden collectibles.

And there are a lot of collectibles in Revenge of the Savage Planet. Folks who enjoy searching every nook and cranny for upgrade resources and fun extras will have fun exploring the game’s multiple dense planets. And you’ll need to do a hell of a lot of scanning for research purposes, too.

As you can see, Revenge of the Savage Planet can keep you pretty busy. If that sounds up your alley, the game is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.

