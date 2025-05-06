Everything You Need To Know About The Lunar Remastered Collection

Fans of old-school role-playing games have been asking for remasters of Lunar: Silver Star Story and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue for ages. And now, with the arrival of the Lunar Remastered Collection, the long and tortuous wait for these beloved games is finally over. This updated collection combines both titles alongside plenty of improvements that will make returning and new players excited to dive in. Here’s what’s new, how long the games take to beat, and which platforms the Lunar Remastered Collection is available for.

Lunar Remastered Collection features a wide variety of quality of life upgrades over the original versions of these classic role-playing titles. Here are the most important things you should expect from the remastered versions of both games:

All-new English dubs alongside the original Japanese voice tracks

Widescreen support

Improved graphics, character models, and UI

Remastered anime cutscenes

The ability to speed up battles

New in-game collectibles

Improved inventory system

Updated audio

When starting either game in the main menu, you can opt to play the original versions of the games instead of the remastered editions. This allows returning fans to enjoy the classic experiences they loved from their childhoods, or lets new players see how these titles looked and played all those years ago.

How long is Lunar: Silver Star Story?

Lunar: Silver Star Story offers a reasonably lengthy adventure that should take the average player between 25-30 hours to finish. However, those looking to engage with everything the game has to offer can easily reach 40+ hours on a single save.

How long is Lunar 2: Eternal Blue?

Lunar 2: Eternal Blue is longer than its predecessor, and players should expect around 35-40 hours worth of playtime for the main quest alone. Meanwhile, completionists can look forward to spending upwards of 50 hours doing everything in the game.

What platforms is Lunar Remastered Collection on?

Lunar Remastered Collection is available on PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PCs. Due to forward compatibility, the games are supported on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S as well. In other words, it doesn’t matter on which platform you prefer to play your games—you can dive into this double role-playing feature just about anywhere.

If this RPG collection sounds like it’s up your alley, it’s available now for $49.99 on the above platforms. I’d say that’s a pretty damn good deal, so just take the plunge. Do it. Really. They’re awesome.