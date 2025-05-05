Cheat Your Way To Greatness With The Best Oblivion Remastered Console Commands

Oblivion Remastered is a fantasy RPG that, on the surface, revolves around exploration and story, of uncovering minute details and lore tidbits in dungeons, all while fighting terrible beasts from other planes of existence. To some, it’s all about the power creep; it’s about becoming stronger, more robust than your opponent, wielding the best weapons and armor in the game. But the struggle to attain that doesn’t matter to some—those who are more than happy to tinker with the very code operating behind the scenes of every successful quest. If that’s you, then you’ll be satisfied to hear all about the cheats and console commands in Oblivion Remastered; some will even let you become the god of Cyrodiil.

1. Console commands you need to know

2. How to use the console

Cheats and console commands you need to know

Once you start messing around in the Oblivion Remastered console, you’ll soon learn that there are many, many cheats and commands within. It’s too many to list, especially considering many of them wind up being rather obscure, altering game or display settings for eking out every drop of performance. So let’s focus on the cheats and commands you’re most likely to use:

help : Reveal a list of available console commands (Not comprehensive).

: Reveal a list of available console commands (Not comprehensive). tgm : Toggle God Mode, disabling damage to the player and removing arrow limitations.

: Toggle God Mode, disabling damage to the player and removing arrow limitations. tmm (0 or 1) : Toggle Map Markers, Use “tmm 1” to activate all map markers, or “tmm 0” to disable all map markers.

: Toggle Map Markers, Use “tmm 1” to activate all map markers, or “tmm 0” to disable all map markers. showracemenu : Allows you to edit your character anytime, opening the class selection screen from the prologue.

: Allows you to edit your character anytime, opening the class selection screen from the prologue. sexchange : Swap your character’s sex from male to female anytime.

: Swap your character’s sex from male to female anytime. showspellmaking : Open the spell creation menu to piece together custom spells.

: Open the spell creation menu to piece together custom spells. advlevel : Advance your level by one, allowing you to place points into your character as per normal upon leveling up.

: Advance your level by one, allowing you to place points into your character as per normal upon leveling up. player.setlevel (Number) : Set your level to a specific amount.

: Set your level to a specific amount. player.additem (Item ID) (Amount) : Automatically spawn a specific item with the desired amount in your inventory.

: Automatically spawn a specific item with the desired amount in your inventory. kill : Enter the command, then click a target in your view range. Pressing ‘Enter’ will kill said target automatically.

: Enter the command, then click a target in your view range. Pressing ‘Enter’ will kill said target automatically. killall : If you’re feeling particularly nefarious, then you can kill everyone in an area.

: If you’re feeling particularly nefarious, then you can kill everyone in an area. obvgodmode : Take God Mode to the next level by maxing all Attributes, increasing Skills to 100, acquiring all spells, and receiving 1 million Gold, 10,000 Lockpicks, and 5 Torches.

: Take God Mode to the next level by maxing all Attributes, increasing Skills to 100, acquiring all spells, and receiving 1 million Gold, 10,000 Lockpicks, and 5 Torches. player.additem F (Amount): This is the specific command for gold, allowing you to become Cyrodiil’s richest adventurer!

How to use cheats and console commands in Oblivion Remastered

Before we delve into step-by-step instructions, you should know you can’t access cheats and console commands on consoles, only on PC. With that out of the way, boot up your game and, on a save file you don’t mind altering (Using any sort of cheat or console command will disable achievements for that save file completely!), hit tilde (~).

Tilde opens the game’s console, allowing you to input one of the above codes or type help to access additional commands. Once you input your command, hit “Enter” on your keyboard to accept and activate said command. There’s a little quirk in the game where both the console and the screen in the background meld, meaning when you hit enter in the console, you may accidentally use a potion or item in your inventory in the background, so be wary of where you’re hovering.

Once you’re done, hit tilde again to close the console and enjoy the fruits of your labor.

Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and Game Pass.