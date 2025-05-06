Steel Seed Offers A Stealthy Action Experience That Won't Overstay Its Welcome

Steel Seed merges action combat with tense stealth sequences in a high-stakes sci-fi journey through an underground facility. Though it may lack the polish of many of the games it borrows ideas from, it provides compelling enough gameplay that genre fans may find it worth their time to see how things play out for main character Zoe and her little drone, Koby. But how much time will you need to invest exactly? Let’s take a look at how long it takes to beat Steel Seed.

How long does it take to beat Steel Seed?

Steel Seed is a pretty linear game with a clear and focused campaign that should take the average player somewhere between 10-12 hours to complete. That game length doesn’t take into account finding its many collectibles, buying every upgrade, and other optional tasks.

And yeah, there is a decent amount of extra stuff to do in Steel Seed if you want to go for full completion. For those who enjoy collecting everything in this type of game, though, that won’t be a bad thing, especially since it’s all relatively straightforward.

You’ll need to buy every upgrade in the game from each of the three skill trees. You’ll also need to find all 114 glitch crystals, as well as various health modules, drones, notes, and more as you explore levels. In other words, you’ll have plenty to look for when you’re not engaged in the game’s stealth and action gameplay. You should expect a completionist run to add another two or three hours.

If you’re going for every trophy or achievement in Steel Seed, you’ll definitely have to do all of the above—and then some. You’ll need to eliminate a certain number of specific enemy types, ensure you kill 50 enemies using your drone, and even play a couple of melodies on a piano at some point in the game.

Whether you want to do everything in the game or simply see the campaign through, you can pick up Steel Seed now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.

.