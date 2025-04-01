Here's How To Take Down The Ice King, Split Fiction's Adorable Behemoth

The first of Zoe’s worlds in Split Fiction will task you and a partner with saving her fantasy land from the evil Ice King. The guide will tell you exactly how to take down this fearsome (and occasionally cute) monster.

The pre-fight

Zoe and Mio will start the battle on a small platform. The Ice King will begin attacking it from underneath, taking out chunks of the landing. Occasionally he will also swipe above the platform; this attack is indicated by a line of reddish paw prints. Keep moving around to dodge these attacks and once the platform gets small enough, Mio and Zoe will fall to the ground below and the real fight will start.

The first phase

Raised slightly above the battlefield, the Ice King will create columns of ice. Run between them to avoid getting hit. After he sends out several of these, he will start to slam on the ground, raising chunks of ice that need to be jumped over. He will then raise on his hind legs for a second, giving whoever is controlling Zoe enough time to turn into her tree spirit and pull him to the ground. Once this is done, Mio should run over to his face and begin pummeling it. Note that sometimes, after sending out the shockwaves of ice, the Ice King will pause for a moment before resuming his attack. This is a trick to get Zoe to turn into the tree spirit which is unable to jump. Don’t fall for it. Make sure he is fully upright before trying to pull him down.

After dealing enough damage to him, the Ice King will cause icicles to litter the arena, culminating in a gigantic one in the center. Stand in the small spaces between or where the icicles have already fallen to avoid getting hit. He will then resume the pillars of ice, but this time, icicles will be falling as well. Continue moving to avoid taking damage. Eventually he will repeat the shockwave attack letting you use the tree spirit and gorilla to deal more damage.

A cool intermission

After hitting him twice, the Ice King will once again break the arena you are fighting on. Mio and Zoe will slide down a spiral path with hazards in the way. Jump over the ice shards, but make sure to not leap when he is about to send attacks horizontally. Once you reach the bottom, run down the path and jump into the center area. The second and final phase of the fight begins.

The second phase

This battlefield has a small pool in the center. The Ice King will start the fight by creating a vortex in the pool which sends out small tornadoes. Run around the perimeter of the pool by dodging the tornadoes. The vortex will then disappear allowing Mio to turn into her axolotl form and jump in. There is a giant ball in the center that she can throw above the surface. Zoe must then use the tree spirit to catch it in midair and throw it at the Ice King to stun him. Have Mio race back to land and turn into her gorilla to throw a few more punches his way.

Unfortunately, the Ice King will freeze the pool and repeat the vortex attack. Dodge as you did previously and he will use a new attack once the tornadoes clear which has him sending out bombs that follow you around. The trick is to dodge these attacks on top of the frozen pool to cause damage to the ice. Do this enough times, and the ice will break, allowing access to the plant ball again. Repeat the process to damage him once more and the Ice King will go down for good.

The Ice King can be a little tricky given his high number of AoE (Area of Effect) attacks; but a good way to avoid this is by keeping some distance from you and your partner so you aren’t both taken out by the same attack. Other than that, follow this guide, and you will take out the first of Zoe’s bosses in no time.

