This Horror Game Is Perfect For Short Spooky Speedruns

What would happen if you blended the mascot horror of Five Nights at Freddy’s with the parkour goofiness of Fall Guys? You’d get developer SUPERLOU’s twisted game show adventure Finding Frankie. And yeah, it’s every bit as wacky and unsettling as you’re thinking.

GTA 6 Trailer 2: 13 Details You Might Have Missed CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video 13 Details You Might Have Missed in GTA 6 Trailer 2

GTA 6 Trailer 2: 13 Details You Might Have Missed CC Share Subtitles Off

English 13 Details You Might Have Missed in GTA 6 Trailer 2

Finding Frankie casts you as a contestant who wins an invitation to an athletic game show at a place called Frankie’s Parkour Palace, but it’s not quite as innocent as it may sound on paper. Instead of fun and silliness, Frankie’s Parkour Palace is overflowing with horror, tasking you with rushing through bizarre parkour challenges as you attempt to escape terrifying animatronic mascots. If they catch you, you’ll die like all those who came before you.

Advertisement

Yeah, it’s gnarly stuff. But it’s also one of the more unique mascot horror games to come along in a while, so fans of the genre will certainly want to give it a go. However, before you dive into this horrifying game show experience, you may have a reasonable question: Just how long is Finding Frankie?

Advertisement

How long does it take to beat Finding Frankie?

Finding Frankie is a fairly short game focused on speedrunning (as evidenced by the running timer that is always visible on the bottom left of the screen). As such, an average first playthrough of the game—assuming you’re not attempting to speedrun your first time through—will take somewhere around 2-3 hours.

Advertisement

Even if you’re aiming to get all of the game’s trophies or achievements, you can rest assured they’re all easy and largely just require you to do basic things like interact with a statue to boop its nose. The only one that could run up your playtime in any meaningful way is finding every vintage Frankie toy. These are mostly along the main path, but they can be surprisingly well hidden in places you wouldn’t normally look. You can always make things even easier with the use of a guide, though.

Advertisement

Whether you’re speedrunning or playing through the game at a normal pace, there’s a surprising amount of lore to find around Frankie’s Parkour Palace, as well as some weird secrets to uncover if you look hard enough. So spend your time in this uncomfortable play park however you see fit. Just be aware that there’s always someone (or something) watching you.



.