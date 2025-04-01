This Unique Ring In Avowed Turns You Into A Parkour Legend

As an RPG with tons of lore and world-building, you should expect to find plenty of unique weapons, items, and armor sets that buff your abilities tenfold in Avowed. One such unique is Delver’s Caution, a powerful ring that grants additional Dexterity and increases your movement capabilities, making you a parkour master.

The one speedy ring: Delver’s Caution

Delver’s Caution is the perfect early-game unique for a stealth build, like an archer or assassin, as it allows you to traverse the environment with greater speed and fluidity. Avowed’s movement is already relatively floaty, so enhancing it can feel overwhelming or excessive, but this ring will let you easily outrun Xaurips and nock an arrow quickly.

Here’s what you can expect from Delver’s Caution:

Bleathorn’s Confidence

+1 Dexterity

+15 percent Parkour Speed

Delver’s Caution Description

“A thin band of adra bisects the center of this simple, unaffected gold ring. The metal is well-worn and scratched in places, as if it had adorned a laboring hand for many decades. The band’s interior is engraved with the words, ‘Don’t look down.’”

To acquire this unique movement-based ring, you must first complete “Dawntreader.” It’s a relatively early-game quest that you’ll obtain by speaking to the injured Ofryc outside the Aedyran Embassy in Paradis or by speaking to Seegwin and Kauia at Pilgrim’s Path in Paradis.

“Dawntreader” can be a lengthy fetch quest if you go for the optional path near the end. It’s so big that it warrants an entire walkthrough, but we’ll condense the path with Delver’s Caution in mind.

If you’d prefer to speedrun your way through Dawntreader for the ring, follow the main objective by delving into the temple ruins and passing the Xaurips and Skeletons until you uncover the Splinter of Eothas. Along the way, save Caedmon. He’s the one who will reward you with Delver’s Caution. If he doesn’t make it out, no unique ring for you!

At the end of the day, “Dawntreader” concludes with either Sargamis alive, the statue destroyed, and not infused with the Voice, or, alternatively, Sargamis dead, the statue infused with the Voice. But hey, enough about calamities and godlike, you now have Delver’s Caution!

Avowed is available now on Xbox Series X/S and Windows PCs.