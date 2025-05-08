9 Games You Should Play If You Loved Fantasian: Neo Dimension

2024 was an absurdly crowded year for RPGs, but it’s also a treasure trove—especially if you’re willing to look past all the big names. Fantasian: Neo Dimension is a neat middle ground. It’s a non-franchise IP from a less-known studio, but backed by Square Enix and led by some of the biggest legends from Final Fantasy’s classic era. So if that caught your eye over SaGa or Shiren the Wanderer, it’s understandable. But don’t sleep on SaGa, you’re missing out.

Anyway, Fantasian is a distinct kind of RPG and it may feel like there isn’t much out there like it at first. I’ve made some connections to a list of games, some way less obscure than others, that can be reasonably compared to Fantasian for one reason or another. Check them out, if you haven’t yet! Especially the one with “SaGa” in the title.

Editor’s note: Hi! I’ve also added a wonderful turn-based RPG from 2025 that is absolutely worth your attention if you dug Fantasian.