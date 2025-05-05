Farming Hunter Symbols In Monster Hunter Wilds Will Get You The Game's Best Weapons And Armor

Monster Hunter Wilds can be rather overwhelming once you unlock High-Rank hunts. Among the stronger monsters and new mechanics that the second half of the campaign introduces, there are also brand-new materials like Hunter Symbols. If you want to craft the best weapons and armor, you’re going to want to know how to get and farm these resources.

What Is Dragonsplague? Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Devastating Contagion Explained CC Share Subtitles Off

English What Is Dragonsplague? Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Devastating Contagion Explained

1. Where to find Hunter Symbols

2. How to farm Hunter Symbols

Where to find Hunter Symbols

Advertisement

Hunter Symbols are materials that you earn exclusively through hunts with Tempered Monsters. These don’t drop from breaking parts or attacking wounds, but are given as rewards after you’ve slain a monster. You’re guaranteed to get at least one after completing a hunt, with a random chance to receive an extra as well.

Advertisement

Hunter Symbols have three levels Each progressively unlock as you make your way through the final three campaign chapters. The difficulty of hunting a specific Tempered Monster is a great way to tell which Hunter Symbol you can receive. Five-star quests provide Hunter Symbol I, six-star quests provide Hunter Symbol II, and both seven-star and eight-star quests provide Hunter Symbol III. We’ve also provided a breakdown below of which Tempered Monsters are connected to which material:

Advertisement

Hunter Symbol I: Balahara, Chatacabra, Congalala, Gypceros, Lala Barina, Nerscylla, Quematrice, Rathian, Rompopolo, Yian Kut-Ku

Balahara, Chatacabra, Congalala, Gypceros, Lala Barina, Nerscylla, Quematrice, Rathian, Rompopolo, Yian Kut-Ku Hunter Symbol II: Ajarakan, Blangonga, Doshaguma, Gravios, Guardian Doshaguma, Guardian Ebony Odogaron, Guardian Fulgur Anjanath, Hirabami, Rathalos, Xu Wu

Ajarakan, Blangonga, Doshaguma, Gravios, Guardian Doshaguma, Guardian Ebony Odogaron, Guardian Fulgur Anjanath, Hirabami, Rathalos, Xu Wu Hunter Symbol III: Arkveld, Gore Magala, Jin Dahaad, Nu Udra, Rey Dau, Uth Duna

How to farm Hunter Symbols

Advertisement

Tempered Monsters will spawn randomly across the different locations you’ve unlocked, same as as any other monster; this means you can just create Field Survey quests whenever you see them. Some beasts that reward you with Hunter Symbol I and Hunter Symbol II can also be hunted repeatedly by completing specific Optional Quests. Repeating these Optional Quests is arguably the best way to farm the two lower-level Hunter Symbol materials.

Your options decrease when it comes to gathering the highest rarity. There aren’t any pre-made quests for Hunter Symbol III-related monsters, so your only choice is to wait for them to appear and create a Field Survey quest. The good news is that we can still use this to our advantage. After creating a Field Survey quest for these difficult Tempered Monsters, make sure to select the Save as Investigation option. This will add it to Alma’s Investigations tab and lets you fight that specific monster three more times. It might cost you some Guild Points, but it’s certainly worth farming for Hunter Symbol III, as well as materials to craft Artian weapons.

Advertisement

Another fantastic way to farm for Hunter Symbols is through SOS Flare Quests. Filter the monster you’re in the mood to hunt and help out a fellow player in need. There are always going to be some hunters in need of help with big monsters like Arkveld or Gore Magala, especially with crossplay set up, so you’re sure to get the materials you’re looking for.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.