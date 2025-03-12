Monster Hunter Wilds Has Cross-Platform Multiplayer, But You Need To Do This First

When hopping into Monster Hunter Wilds’ multiplayer, you’ll be delighted to learn you can play across systems, with one person on PC and another on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series. What a time to be alive! With that in mind, here’s a look at crossplay in Monster Hunter Wilds so you and your buddies can hunt together. Oh come on, let’s face it, you’re going to attack each other with the Insect Glaive, right? But what’s this? It doesn’t seem to be working right away? Worry not, we’ve got the explanation.

How does crossplay work in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Monster Hunter Wilds supports crossplay on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, and it’s switched on by default. If you want, you can shut off crossplay by navigating to the Game Settings page via the main menu—not the in-game pause menu—then scrolling down on the first tab until you find Crossplay, then turning it to ‘Off.’ Simple!

But don’t do that if your goal is following this guide! In fact, your entire squad must have crossplay enabled if you wish to utilize all of the game’s multiplayer mechanics, including Squad functionality.

There’s a catch, however!

You don’t unlock multiplayer from the start in Monster Hunter Wilds. It requires a relatively streamlined grind. You’ll unlock the ability to join a lobby and invite squad members during Chapter 1 - Back to Camp, the game’s second story mission. It doesn’t take long to reach this point; under an hour or so if you’re quick-moving and frantically slapping creatures aside with reckless abandon. Everyone you want to play alongside needs to have done the same.

How about cross-save functionality in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Okay, cool. You can play flawlessly with hunters from across the world on numerous current-gen systems and PC. But what about cross-save functionality for when you’re the one playing across multiple systems?

Unfortunately, Monster Hunter Wilds currently does not allow for cross-save progression. Your gameplay, story progress, and character creation data remain locked to whichever system you’re playing on. If you decide to hop from PC to PlayStation 5, for example, you must start a new game, a new hunter, and grind through the story and monster hunts a second time.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. If you don’t have a buddy or two to hunt with, the game’s camp lobbies allow for up to 100 players simultaneously, and you can party up with any of them, so long as you have crossplay enabled!

