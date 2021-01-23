Chess Looks Wild In 2021

This week we figure out how tall the very big lady from Resident Evil Village is, flip out a Bernie chair, learn what games will be free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers this month, buy 900lbs of PlayStation consoles and check in on chess YouTube in 2021.
I can’t wait for this MOBA to become really popular and spawn a mod that then spawns a MOBA that then spawns a new auto chess game that then spawns a card game that then spawns...
This is why I’m proud to work at Kotaku. We do the real work.
What would you rather have? 912lbs of PlayStation consoles or $240 worth of pudding?
There was a lot of good (and bad!) Bernie memes created this past week. This is the best.
I would play more chess if the pieces were people and shot lasers. I think what I want is laser tag, actually. Yes. That’s what I want. Never mind. (Original video here!)
Okay, no more Bernie memes. The new cool thing is remixing this song.
- Activision Merges Tony Hawk 1 + 2 Developer Into Blizzard
- Resident Evil Village Out For Old And New Consoles On May 7
- Mass Effect 2 Writer Confirms Jack Was Originally Pansexual
- Genshin Impact’s Big 1.3 Update Includes Lantern Rite Event, New Character Xiao
- Here’s February 2021's Xbox Live Games With Gold
- Microsoft Doubles Cost Of Xbox Live From What It Was A Year Ago
- Dead By Daylight Studio Hurriedly Announces Colorblind Mode After Designer Complains About Accessibility Requests
- Resident Evil Crossover Event Coming To Division 2 In February
- Capcom Announces Multiplayer Shooter Resident Evil Re:Verse
- Report: $250 Collector’s Edition Of Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Refunded, Player Gets To Keep It Anyway
- 505 Games Announces Puzzle Quest 3, Coming Out This Year
- Valve, Capcom & Bethesda Fined $9.5 Million For “Geo-Blocking” PC Games
- Sealed Box Of Pokémon Cards Sells For $408,000
- Mortal Kombat Player Disqualified From Tournament For Criticizing Developers
