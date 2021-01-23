Chess Looks Wild In 2021

This week we figure out how tall the very big lady from Resident Evil Village is, flip out a Bernie chair, learn what games will be free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers this month, buy 900lbs of PlayStation consoles and check in on chess YouTube in 2021.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

I can’t wait for this MOBA to become really popular and spawn a mod that then spawns a MOBA that then spawns a new auto chess game that then spawns a card game that then spawns...

This is why I’m proud to work at Kotaku. We do the real work.

What would you rather have? 912lbs of PlayStation consoles or $240 worth of pudding?

There was a lot of good (and bad!) Bernie memes created this past week. This is the best.

I would play more chess if the pieces were people and shot lasers. I think what I want is laser tag, actually. Yes. That’s what I want. Never mind. (Original video here!)

Okay, no more Bernie memes. The new cool thing is remixing this song.

News From The Past Week

Trailers And Videos From The Past Week