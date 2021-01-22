Here's February 2021's Xbox Live Games With Gold

Perhaps to try and take a bit of the sting out of announcing that Xbox Live Gold will now cost $120 a year, Microsoft announced some pretty good Games with Gold for next month. February’s lineup is headlined by Gears 5, which is excellent and also just got a very good DLC expansion. Dandara is also a standout Metroid-like well-worth checking out.
As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold Subscription. The full list of February’s Games with Gold are:
- Gears 5 (Feb 1-28)
- Resident Evil (Feb 1-28)
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition (Feb 16 to Mar 15)
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb (Feb 1-15)
- Lost Planet 2 (Feb 16-28)
