Here's February 2021's Xbox Live Games With Gold

Screenshot : Microsoft / Kotaku

Perhaps to try and take a bit of the sting out of announcing that Xbox Live Gold will now cost $120 a year, Microsoft announced some pretty good Games with Gold for next month. February’s lineup is headlined by Gears 5, which is excellent and also just got a very good DLC expansion. Dandara is also a standout Metroid-like well-worth checking out.

As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold Subscription. The full list of February’s Games with Gold are: