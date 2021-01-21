Resident Evil Crossover Event Coming To Division 2 In February

Screenshot : Capcom / Ubisoft

Resident Evil cosmetic items and gear are coming to The Division 2 in February. The upcoming crossover was announced briefly today during Capcom’s Resident Evil Showcase.



The in-game event is part of a celebration of Resident Evil’s 25th Anniversary. The Division 2 cosmetic event will run from February 2 until the 15th. All players who log into the game during that time will receive a free Leon S. Kennedy police outfit, inspired by his outf it seen in Resident Evil 2.

