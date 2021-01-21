Resident Evil Village Out For Old And New Consoles On May 7

Screenshot : Capcom

Today during Capcom’s Resident Evil Showcase, the publisher announced Resident Evil Village is coming out for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and Steam on May 7, 2021.



Here’s a replay of the showcase video. The trailers begin at 28:53:

Capcom / Resident Evil ( YouTube

Like Resident Evil 7, Village is played from a first-person perspective. Capcom showed off new gameplay, including our first look at the game’s merchant, a man named The Duke. The game also uses an inventory system similar to Resident Evil 4's, letting players move around differently sized objects on a grid.

Also announced during the showcase was news of a new demo that will be exclusive to the PS5, for now. The demo stars a character known as The Maiden and will focus on puzzles. It’ll be out later today.

