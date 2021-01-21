Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Resident Evil Village Out For Old And New Consoles On May 7

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
20
Save
Illustration for article titled iResident Evil Village/i Out For Old And New Consoles On May 7
Screenshot: Capcom

Today during Capcom’s Resident Evil Showcase, the publisher announced Resident Evil Village is coming out for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and Steam on May 7, 2021.

Here’s a replay of the showcase video. The trailers begin at 28:53:

Capcom / Resident Evil (YouTube)

Like Resident Evil 7, Village is played from a first-person perspective. Capcom showed off new gameplay, including our first look at the game’s merchant, a man named The Duke. The game also uses an inventory system similar to Resident Evil 4's, letting players move around differently sized objects on a grid.

Advertisement

Also announced during the showcase was news of a new demo that will be exclusive to the PS5, for now. The demo stars a character known as The Maiden and will focus on puzzles. It’ll be out later today.

G/O Media may get a commission
2-Pack: Juku STEAM Coding Kits
2-Pack: Juku STEAM Coding Kits

  . 

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

genejacket
Gene Jacket

Well, that was...underwhelming.

RE8 looks solid and I’m stoked to play it, but it looks essentially as expected. RE:Verse could be neat, and I’m digging the comic-book art style, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t severely disappointed that the new MP title they’ve been teasing is another free pack-in instead of something more substantial...like bringing back Outbreak.

Sadly, I’m more excited for the Division 2 crossover than I am anything else announced today. Fingers crossed this was just the first of a few streams they do this year to celebrate the 25th Anniversary and we’ll get a bit more as we get deeper into the year.