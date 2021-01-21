Resident Evil Village Out For Old And New Consoles On May 7

Today during Capcom’s Resident Evil Showcase, the publisher announced Resident Evil Village is coming out for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and Steam on May 7, 2021.
Here’s a replay of the showcase video. The trailers begin at 28:53:
Like Resident Evil 7, Village is played from a first-person perspective. Capcom showed off new gameplay, including our first look at the game’s merchant, a man named The Duke. The game also uses an inventory system similar to Resident Evil 4's, letting players move around differently sized objects on a grid.
Also announced during the showcase was news of a new demo that will be exclusive to the PS5, for now. The demo stars a character known as The Maiden and will focus on puzzles. It’ll be out later today.
.
DISCUSSION
Well, that was...underwhelming.
RE8 looks solid and I’m stoked to play it, but it looks essentially as expected. RE:Verse could be neat, and I’m digging the comic-book art style, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t severely disappointed that the new MP title they’ve been teasing is another free pack-in instead of something more substantial...like bringing back Outbreak.
Sadly, I’m more excited for the Division 2 crossover than I am anything else announced today. Fingers crossed this was just the first of a few streams they do this year to celebrate the 25th Anniversary and we’ll get a bit more as we get deeper into the year.