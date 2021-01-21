Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Capcom Announces Multiplayer Shooter Resident Evil Re:Verse

Ian Walker
Image: Capcom

During today’s Resident Evil showcase, Capcom announced Resident Evil Re:Verse, a multiplayer shooter featuring characters from across the franchise.

The brief snippets of gameplay highlighted during the stream showed a game with a distinctive, comic-book art style. Some of the playable characters include Leon Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and Chris Redfield.

It was also hinted that players will be able to take control of monstrosities like the Nemesis, William Birkin, and Jack Baker during matches.

Resident Evil Re:Verse will be free to play with the purchase of Resident Evil Village.

DISCUSSION

Didn’t the last one failed terribly? 