Battlefield 6 Leak Claims It Will Launch In October With No Early Access

A new report claims that Electronic Arts’ upcoming massive military shooter, Battlefield 6, will launch in early October and that it will be available in two versions, but with no early access period for those who pre-order the pricier edition.

Yesterday, after some previous leaks and lots of teasing, EA officially announced that the next game in the Battlefield franchise would be titled Battlefield 6. It also teased a devastated New York City. The plan is for this next entry to be a return to the tone and feel of older entries in the series, like Battlefield 3, and to move away from the future setting and changes found in 2021's less-than-stellar Battlefield 2042. And now we seemingly know more about BF6 thanks to a reliable leaker.

On July 23, Dealabs writer Billbil-kun corroborated information from a group of dataminers who found a possible release date for Battlefield 6. Reportedly, BF6 will arrive on October 10. The game will be available in two versions: A standard edition and a “Phantom Edition.” This Phantom Edition will be digital only and will include additional in-game content, likely cosmetics. Neither version will provide early access. Pre-orders will go live on July 31.

Battlefield 6's prices were also leaked, but they are in Euros, and it’s not clear yet how that will translate to the United States and other regions. At the very least, it appears the Phantom Edition will cost $30 more than the standard release.

Billbil-kun also reports that there will likely be an open beta for Battlefield 6 available in August. This follows months and months of closed alpha testing.

We won’t have to wait long to find out how much of this report and its data-mined information is accurate. Tomorrow, on July 24, EA and its team of studios working on Battlefield 6 will unveil the first trailer for the game, and we’ll likely be told its official release date and more.

