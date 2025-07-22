Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Battlefield 6 Officially Announced And Teasing Attack On NYC

EA and Dice will debut a reveal trailer for the military FPS later this week

Zack Zwiezen
Screenshot: EA / Kotaku

The next main entry in EA’s long-running Battlefield franchise has finally been given a name. Say hello to Battlefield 6 and get ready for a big new trailer on Thursday, revealing more about the upcoming military FPS. And is that New York City I see in the teaser image?

On July 22, after nearly a year of teases, leaks, and alpha tests, Electronic Arts finally confirmed what we all assumed: The next Battlefield game is titled Battlefield 6. The news came via another teaser for the game’s reveal trailer launching July 24.

More Than 160,000 Battlefield 2042 Players Sign Petition Asking For Money Back
One Of The Best Battlefields Ever Is Getting Shut Down

The news of this trailer came alongside an image of what appears to be New York City on fire, including four soldiers overlooking a damaged Brooklyn Bridge. The Battlefield franchise has mostly avoided US cities as locations outside of a few exceptions, like the divisive police-focused spin-off Battlefield Hardline, so this is an interesting reveal.

Meanwhile, on July 22, EA confirmed that it plans to hold an open beta for Battlefield 6 and will let players choose between locked weapons and unlocked weapons for the game’s various classes. Essentially, should scouts be forced to spawn with snipers or be allowed to use any gun? It’s a divisive topic among fans. This open beta will follow months of closed testing. Battlefield 6 doesn’t have a release date yet.

For the past year, EA, Dice, and Battlefield boss Vince Zampella have talked a lot about the next entry in the popular military series. 2021's Battlefield 2042 was a low point for many fans. Many, many updates later, the game is in a mostly okay place, but it definitely hurt the franchise’s reputation and had fans worried about the future.

So EA has gone back to the drawing board and brought together many of its internal teams to work together on a massive entry in the series that will look and feel more like Battlefield 4 with its modern military warfare. Reportedly, Battlefield 6's budget is over $400 million, and development on the game has been a mess. Soon, we’ll find out if all that money and time have been worth it.

.