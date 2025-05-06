The Wait For Battlefield 6 Won't Be Much Longer With Full Reveal This Summer

We’re now almost four years out from the troubled launch of Battlefield 2042, making it the longest gap between new entries ever in the multiplayer shooter franchise’s history. But Electronic Arts promises fans won’t have to wonder what’s next for the future of Battlefield much longer. Battlefield 6 is due out by March 2026, the publisher confirmed on Tuesday.

The Week In Games: A Star Wars Classic Returns & More New Releases CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Week In Games: A Star Wars Classic Returns & More New Releases

The Week In Games: A Star Wars Classic Returns & More New Releases CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Week In Games: A Star Wars Classic Returns & More New Releases

“As we look to the future, we’re confident in our ability to execute across a deep pipeline—beginning this summer with the highly anticipated reveal of Battlefield, a pivotal step in delivering on our next generation of blockbuster entertainment,” CEO Andrew Wilson said in a press release today. In addition to the upcoming showcase, he confirmed the game will be out within the current fiscal year, a window that’s become much more open since Grand Theft Auto VI was pushed back to May of 2026.

Advertisement

Wilson previously suggested that Rockstar Games’ juggernaut was a factor in its launch window calculus. “We believe the game will be great and ready at that time, but if we got close to that timeframe and believed that this wasn’t going to be a great window for us, then we would take a look at what an alternate window might be that would give us the appropriate time, energy, and player acquisition opportunity for this Battlefield to be all that it needed to be,” he said earlier this year.

Advertisement

Is it possible we now see the game arrive earlier than expected and go head-to-head with the next Call of Duty this fall? And will we see the next Battlefield stick to the current $70 price point or hop on the Microsoft bandwagon and target $80 along with certain other releases this holiday season? Those will be some of the questions facing EA as it tries to restore Battlefield to its former glory after a series of missteps in recent entries.

Advertisement

So far the buzz is positive. Player tests and ongoing leaks around the next Battlefield have been getting some long-time fans excited that the franchise might be finding its footing again while also returning to its roots. It would be nice to have Battlefield back in the multiplayer mix, even if the live service market is getting more competitive than ever.

.