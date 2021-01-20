Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

You Can Buy A 912lb Box Of PlayStation Consoles

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
I know the box says 987lbs, but that’s including the weight of the palette.
Photo: Goodwill

What an age we live in. PlayStation consoles, by the pound.

From time to time, Goodwill will clear out excess stock online in bulk, and here are two very big examples of that. First, a “GAYLORD OF VARIOUS PLAYSTATION CONSOLES” (as a non-American, I had to google that one, it means a very big, strong cardboard box), containing 912lbs of PlayStation 2s, 3s and 4s (that I can see anyway, who knows what lurks beneath).

Photo: Goodwill

These haven’t been tested, or cleaned, so who knows how many of those 912lbs are made up of dirt and dead roaches.

Photo: Goodwill

If a console graveyard isn’t for you, how about a “GAYLORD OF CORDS, CABLES, CONTROLLERS FOR GAMES”, which is 604lbs of all kinds of shit, and looks less like a bulk purchase and more like my video game collection every time I move house.

Both boxes are currently up for auction, the PlayStation consoles asking for a minimum bid of $800, the controllers $650.

DISCUSSION

atirus-
Atirus

Hate to be the environmental cry baby here but....goddamn! Can you imagine all the consoles that are just sitting in garbage dumps? Hopefully those in the box will find new life and gamers to play them on!