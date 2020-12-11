Where Is Goofy's Wife?

This week we watch a bunch of new trailers for upcoming games, check out the latest characters coming to Fortnite and Smash, fight our dads, get our first look at strange PUBG spin-off and ask the burning question: Where’s Goofy’s wife?
I love posts like this, where someone who has a good grasp of the lore digs in and starts asking questions and sharing theories.
A fantastic piece that is about more than just Cyberpunk 2077 and its reviews. It’s a great deep look at why so many people get so angry at critics and why its a waste of time.
Finally, some payback for all those dad jokes we’ve suffered through.
Folks, don’t worry, I’ve got good news!
A Christmas tradition. No, not watching this movie, but watching the bloopers from this one scene.
This is also how I feel when folks try to explain Kingdom Hearts lore.
- The Last Of Us Part II Wins Game Of The Year At The 2020 Game Awards
- Sephiroth Is Coming To Smash
- Halo’s Master Chief & Blood Gulch Are Coming To Fortnite
- Among Us Gets New Map Set On Airship
- Dead Space Creator Is Making A New Space Horror Game Set In The PUBG Universe
- The Xbox Is Getting A New Perfect Dark
- Halo Infinite Isn’t Coming Out Until Fall 2021 At The Earliest
- Facebook’s New Program Pays Black Streamers To Help Them Go Full-Time
- Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake Pushed Back To March 18
- 40 Boxes Of RTX 3090 Graphics Cards Stolen From Warehouse In China
- Square Enix’s Project Athia Is Console Exclusive On PS5 For ‘At Least 24 Months’
- Quick Resume Is Working For More Xbox Series X Games
- Nintendo Cancels Splatoon Stream After Teams Show Solidarity With Smash Community
