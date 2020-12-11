Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Morning Checkpoint

Where Is Goofy's Wife?

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Where Is Goofys Wife?
Screenshot: Disney / Kotaku

This week we watch a bunch of new trailers for upcoming games, check out the latest characters coming to Fortnite and Smash, fight our dads, get our first look at strange PUBG spin-off and ask the burning question: Where’s Goofy’s wife?

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

I love posts like this, where someone who has a good grasp of the lore digs in and starts asking questions and sharing theories.

A fantastic piece that is about more than just Cyberpunk 2077 and its reviews. It’s a great deep look at why so many people get so angry at critics and why its a waste of time.

Finally, some payback for all those dad jokes we’ve suffered through.

Tweets!

Folks, don’t worry, I’ve got good news!

A Christmas tradition. No, not watching this movie, but watching the bloopers from this one scene.

This is also how I feel when folks try to explain Kingdom Hearts lore.

News

.

Trailers and Videos From The Past Week

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

