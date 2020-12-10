Among Us Gets New Map Set On Airship

Among Us, which has already earned its developer Innersloth two awards at The Game Awards, just revealed a brand-new map.
The aesthetics of the Airship are much different than anything else in the game, and it comes complete with new tasks and skins for crewmates to try out while being hunted by those damn imposters.
Among Us players can expect to get their hands on the Airship in early 2021.
DISCUSSION
Honestly, beyond the commercials that we’re actually all here to see, the only thing that I’ve legit enjoyed is the Among Us devs basking in their moment in the sun. They still seem a fair bit overwhelmed by it all, and I can’t think of a single thing they’ve done remotely wrong or unethical since the game has exploded in popularity this year.
It’s just one of the feel-good stories of 2020, and dear fucking god have we needed them.