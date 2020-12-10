Among Us Gets New Map Set On Airship

Screenshot : Innersloth

Among Us, which has already earned its developer Innersloth two awards at The Game Awards, just revealed a brand-new map.



The aesthetics of the Airship are much different than anything else in the game, and it comes complete with new tasks and skins for crewmates to try out while being hunted by those damn imposters.

Among Us players can expect to get their hands on the Airship in early 2021.