40 Boxes Of RTX 3090 Graphics Cards Stolen From Warehouse In China

Image : Nvidia

It’s bad enough that bots and scalpers are buying up all the stock of Nvidia’s new graphics cards, but some thieves in China have taken things to the next level and stolen 40 boxes of RTX 3090s, valued at around $340,000, from an MSI warehouse.



Advertisement

As Tom’s Hardware reports (via a @GoFlying8 translation) , the cards went missing earlier this morning. Wildly MSI believe that, due to the extreme security in place at these facilities—the area is under video surveillance, and trucks are checked coming in and out of the docks—the theft was an inside job.

While nobody is quite sure how the cards went missing, it’s not hard explaining why:

Advertisement

Screenshot : StockX

Local police are offering $15,000 for information on the theft, or in 2020 terms, 7.5 RTX 3090s.

Advertisement

.