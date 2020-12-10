Halo's Master Chief & Blood Gulch Are Coming To Fortnite

Epic Games confirmed during tonight’s Game Awards that Halo’s Master Chief and a new Halo map mode are coming to the game.
The new Master Chief skin is available starting tonight, while the Blood Gulch Red vs. Blue capture the flag map will be available starting tomorrow.
DISCUSSION
Master Chief coming to Fortnite: Yeah, makes sense, big video game character, good ground for a crossover.
Blood Gulch coming to Fortnite: ...okay, that trailer was a big cringey, but I like it, it’s the most iconic Halo map and not something that’d be a simple and easy thing to do.
Daryl and Michonne coming to Fortnite: ........careful, you want to steer well clear of that shark ahead of you, don’t take the ramp...