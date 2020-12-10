Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Halo's Master Chief & Blood Gulch Are Coming To Fortnite

ethangach
Ethan Gach
Filed to:Fortnite
Fortnitethe game awardsthe game awards 2020kotakucoreepic games
1
Save
Illustration for article titled iHalo/is Master Chief Blood Gulch Are Coming To iFortnite/i
Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games confirmed during tonight’s Game Awards that Halo’s Master Chief and a new Halo map mode are coming to the game.

Advertisement

The new Master Chief skin is available starting tonight, while the Blood Gulch Red vs. Blue capture the flag map will be available starting tomorrow.

undefined
Screenshot: Epic Games
Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

Wraithfighter

Master Chief coming to Fortnite: Yeah, makes sense, big video game character, good ground for a crossover.

Blood Gulch coming to Fortnite: ...okay, that trailer was a big cringey, but I like it, it’s the most iconic Halo map and not something that’d be a simple and easy thing to do.

Daryl and Michonne coming to Fortnite: ........careful, you want to steer well clear of that shark ahead of you, don’t take the ramp...