Fortnite Leaks And Teases Suggest Major Xbox, PlayStation Characters Coming To The Game

Kratos and Master Chief could be headed to Fortnite soon based on recent tweets and leaks that hint at a major new cross-over in Epic Games’ massive battle royale game.



The speculation kicked-off yesterday when an image of a Kratos Fortnite skin started making the rounds via a number of Twitter accounts that focus on Fortnite leaks. Later in the day, the PlayStation Twitter account teased the god of war’s arrival via one of the “reality logs” Fortnite has been using to hint at upcoming additions to the game. “The next guy you’re picking up has literally vanquished multiple gods with his bare hands in a fit of uncontrollable rage,” says John Jones, a Fortnite character voiced by Troy Baker who has been sent to recruit warriors from different alternate realities.

Now fans are wondering if Master Chief could also be one of those recruits. An image of the Halo space marine as a Fortnite skin first appeared—says data miner Mang0e—on 4Chan, and has been making the rounds on Fortnite leak Twitter as well. A UNSC Pelican gunship cosmetic has also surfaced. As of yet, however, there hasn’t been an official tease from the Fortnite or Xbox Twitter accounts.

Fortnite season five got underway yesterday after a live in-game event Tuesday night saw over 15 million players face off against Marvel’s Galactus. The results of that showdown have left Fortnite’s universe even more fractured than normal, and set the stage for other big media properties to show up in the game. The first of these was Star Wars’ Mandalorian, with Epic Games teasing several more alternative reality recruits through Jones’ transmissions, including a vengeful spirit, a shapeshifter, and something that might double as...a breakfast food?

While Kratos coming to Fortnite seems like a sure bet at this point—even God of War creative director Cory Barlog has hinted at it—the evidence pointing toward Master Chief getting added isn’t as substantial. Of course, if Sony is getting in on Fornite’s latest branded cross-over event, it makes sense that Microsoft would want to as well. Maybe even Nintendo?

Such a collaboration wouldn’t be entirely new to Fortnite. In the past few years, Epic Games’ battle royale has been at the forefront of pushing console manufacturers to allow cross-play and cross-progression between their rival hardware. Kratos, Master Chief, and some beloved Nintendo character facing-off to the death in the same game could be the logical conclusion of that push.