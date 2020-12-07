Quick Resume Is Working For More Xbox Series X Games

Screenshot : Ubisoft

Microsoft is slowly starting to roll out more Quick Resume support on Xbox Series X|S again, after it took the supposedly signature next-gen feature offline for some games right before the console’s launch last month. This is according to Xbox director of program management Jason Ronald.



“As launch games were coming in, we identified some bugs in Quick Resume,” Ronald said during the latest insallment of Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb’s podcast. “We thought it was better to disable it while we were working through some of these issues.”

Quick Resume, which allows users to switch between several games at a time without losing their spot in any of them, was one of the key selling points of the Xbox Series X|S, so to have it disappear with no warning struck many as being rather odd. And that’s a bummer because, by all accounts, it’s pretty neat when it works.

As Kotaku previously reported, Quick Resume had been disabled for many Xbox Series X|S before launch, though still worked with some flagship games only to see support for it in Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla drop a couple of weeks ago. Microsoft told us at the time that it was looking into it.

Late last week, some games that had dropped Quick Resume got the feature back.

“We’ve re-enabled Quick Resume for more than 20 Xbox Series X|S optimized titles, including Gear 5, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” Ronald explained to Hryb. “We’re going to continue to work very closely with partners to make sure that the feature’s working as we expect. We’ll continue to re-enable [Quick Resume] for as many titles as we can over the coming days and weeks.”

“It’s also important to point out that, as time goes on—in a few weeks, in a few months, and beyond—Quick Resume will just work for all the titles that continue to come out,” Hryb added, massaging the messaging with some obvious corporate spin. “In the coming weeks, it’s just gonna melt away and this will all be a memory.”