Tips For Monster Hunter Wilds, The First Berserker, Dynasty Warriors: Origins And More
Game Tips

We'll also help you take down Hades 2's Typhon and choose the right perks for your Overwatch 2 support heroes

overwatch
ByKotaku Staff
Image for article titled Tips For Monster Hunter Wilds, The First Berserker, Dynasty Warriors: Origins And More
Screenshot: Capcom / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku, Capcom / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku, Neople / Billy Givens / Kotaku, Supergiant Games / Kotaku, Koei Tecmo Games / Timothy Monbleau / Kotaku, Neople / Billy Givens / Kotaku, Image: Blizzard Entertainment / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku

This week we’ve got plenty of Monster Hunter Wilds tips for ya on everything from mastering the cool Stalwart Guard technique to snagging some great items that can give you an edge. We’ll also guide you to some great armor in The First Berserker that will let you stay cool under pressure, and give you some pointers for leveling up fast in Dynasty Warriors: Origins.

This ‘Single-Player MMORPG’ Is A Good Fit For Introverts

A knight stands on a bridge with a castle in the background in a game with somewhat old-school 3D graphics.
Screenshot: Burgee Media / Kotaku

At first glance, a single-player MMORPG doesn’t make a ton of sense. But in practice, it’s an exciting prospect, a world filled with simulated players, grinding mobs, completing quests, and sharing barbed words in global chat—and none of them are real people. It’s also a decent way to get try out the MMO experience as a solo player if you’ve avoided the genre previously. - Brandon Morgan Read More

One Of Monster Hunter Wilds’ Coolest Techniques Isn’t Even Properly Explained

Gif: Capcom / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku

Although there are a lot of new mechanics that Monster Hunter Wilds puts front and center, quite a few are specific to certain weapons. Stalwart Guard is one such mechanic. And unfortunately there’s no real in-game explanation for how it works. - Samuel Moreno Read More

These Monster Hunter Wilds ‘Charms’ Are A Little Tricky To Get, But They’re So Worth It

An Ajarakan throws a flaming rock at a Hunter within Wounded Hollow.
Screenshot: Capcom / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku

Although Monster Hunter Wilds has a ton of new features and mechanics, you’ll still use the same iconic weapons to take down monsters and craft cool-looking armor. The always-helpful Armorcharm and Powercharm have also returned, but they’re easy to miss this time around. You’ll want to get these as soon as possible to have that extra edge for tough hunts. - Samuel Moreno Read More

What To Do When Monster Hunter Wilds Won’t Let You Rest

The hunter sits wide awake while her palico blissfully naps.
Screenshot: Capcom / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku

Monster Hunter Wilds has brought a ton of new features along for the latest entry in the series. While both the Wounds System and Power Clash mechanics are vital for combat, equally exciting is the addition of a Day/Night cycle, complete with weather events. Naturally, there is also a Rest feature to let you change the time of day—but it comes with some cryptically important limitations. Understanding your way around this will be crucial when you’re trying to hunt specific monsters. - Samuel Moreno Read More

The First Berserker: Khazan’s New Game Plus Gives You Access To Sick New Gear And More Ways To Style Your Fit

An armored NPC stands before the camera.
Screenshot: Neople / Billy Givens / Kotaku

New Game Plus is a staple of the soulslike genre. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that The First Berserker: Khazan provides this option after finishing its campaign for the first time. If you want to know how this popular feature works in this challenging adventure, read on to learn how to start New Game Plus and to know what’s different in your second playthrough and beyond. - Billy Givens Read More

How To Take Down Hades 2's Typhon Without Losing Your Mind

Typhon stares down the player in Hades 2.
Screenshot: Supergiant Games / Kotaku

If you’re coming back to Hades 2 after some time away, you’ll be pleased to find the game received a generous update that, among other cool additions, tossed in a new boss: Typhon, Father of All Monsters. - Parker Johnson Read More

Five Tips To Level Up Fast In Dynasty Warriors: Origins

A screenshot from Dynasty Warriors: Origins. The protagonist is facing the camera and glancing to the side.
Screenshot: Koei Tecmo Games / Timothy Monbleau / Kotaku

Dynasty Warriors: Origins is nothing if not a power fantasy. Fighting thousands of grunts at once is fun in and of itself, but soaking up loads of skill points and experience points to unlock consistently stronger abilities makes the game hard to put down. That said, while Origins isn’t necessarily complex, its leveling system is idiosyncratic enough that I had to use the word idiosyncratic to describe it. This was always how I imagined I’d use my English degree. - Timothy Monbleau Read More

Chill Out, This First Berserker Armor Set Is Perfect For Reducing Fire Damage

The protagonist of The First Berserker wears dragon-themed armor while standing on a bridge.
Screenshot: Neople / Billy Givens / Kotaku

The First Berserker: Khazan features plenty of fashionable and functional armor, including the very Skyrim-esque Dragonknight Set, which most certainly lives up to its dragon-focused name. But getting the ability to craft this armor requires you to first find the Dragonknight’s Scroll, which isn’t available until the back half of the game. But don’t worry, we’ll fill you in on what to know about the Dragonknight Set and where to find the Dragonknight’s Scroll. - Billy Givens Read More

Overwatch 2: The Best Perk Choices For Support Heroes

Ana swings her sleep dart gun behind her during a highlight intro.
Image: Blizzard Entertainment / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku

As exciting as the return of Loot Boxes is, the biggest change for Overwatch 2 is season 15’s perk system. Whether they’re small tweaks for healing or new mobility options, healers need to choose the right upgrades. To make that a bit easier, we’ve narrowed down the best perk choices for each Support hero so you can keep your team alive. - Samuel Moreno Read More

