Five Tips To Level Up Fast In Dynasty Warriors: Origins

As you progress into the later stages of Dynasty Warriors: Origins, you’ll eventually find accessories that boost your rewards from battle at the cost of taking 100% increased damage. These are the Amulet of Fortune, Amulet of Means, and the Amulet of Merit. On the surface, these items can be very helpful. After all, who would say no to bonus money, skill points, and/or weapon drops?

However, the amulets are so risky to use that I only recommend using them if you’re playing missions you know you can easily steamroll. That increased damage adds up more than you might expect, and if you need to retry missions or retreat to chase down meat buns, you’re not really speeding up your gains. And that’s without considering that every accessory slot used on an amulet is an accessory slot that isn’t used to improve your battle prowess.

Similarly, the training weapons which increase your proficiency gains are also kind of a trap. The logic is the same as above; even if you’re dying for the increased experience points, training weapons are so much weaker than your other available armaments that the benefits are kind of negated. After all, if using the weapons makes every enemy take longer to defeat, is it really speeding up your grind? You do need to purchase all of them if you’re gunning for 100% completion, and they can be useful if you’re replaying super easy missions, so they’re not a waste to purchase. However, if you’re in this boat, you’d be better off if you…