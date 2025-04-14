Five Tips To Level Up Fast In Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Dynasty Warriors: Origins is nothing if not a power fantasy. Fighting thousands of grunts at once is fun in and of itself, but soaking up loads of skill points and experience points to unlock consistently stronger abilities makes the game hard to put down. That said, while Origins isn’t necessarily complex, its leveling system is idiosyncratic enough that I had to use the word idiosyncratic to describe it. This was always how I imagined I’d use my English degree.
To be clear, Dynasty Warriors: Origins doesn’t necessitate any kind of level grinding to succeed. Even on the “Hero” hard mode, I didn’t feel like I ever lacked for power in most battles (especially since it’s easy to lower the difficulty if you encounter a battle that’s giving you trouble). Having said that, leveling up and becoming stronger is a core part of the Dynasty Warriors experience. Trust me, you’re going to need that power if you aim for 100% completion. So to help you on your journey as the Guardian of Peace, here are five tips that will help you accrue strength as fast as possible.