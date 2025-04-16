Chill Out, This First Berserker Armor Set Is Perfect For Reducing Fire Damage

The First Berserker: Khazan features plenty of fashionable and functional armor, including the very Skyrim-esque Dragonknight Set, which most certainly lives up to its dragon-focused name. But getting the ability to craft this armor requires you to first find the Dragonknight’s Scroll, which isn’t available until the back half of the game. But don’t worry, we’ll fill you in on what to know about the Dragonknight Set and where to find the Dragonknight’s Scroll.

Dragonknight Set stats

The Dragonknight Set isn’t going to provide you with the very best overall offense or defense compared to some other top-tier sets in the game, but its increase to your Fire Resistance and rapid Spirit accumulation can make it a solid choice for dealing with areas where Flame and Burn can be an issue.

2 pieces : 50 Attack Damage

: 50 Attack Damage 3 pieces : 250 Fire Resistance

: 250 Fire Resistance 4 pieces : Enemy Exhausted and Attack: 0.1 Spirit Accumulation

: Enemy Exhausted and Attack: 0.1 Spirit Accumulation 5 pieces: Brutal Attack: 1 Spirit Accumulation

Where to find the Dragonknight’s Scroll

The Dragonknight’s Scroll is found during the Transcendental Sword sub-mission, which can be started at the Heart of Pell Los portal.

Proceed through the mission until you reach the Path of the Fallen Blade Nexus. Here, you should spot a door nearby that you can open into a room with one of the game’s most dangerous foes, an Elite Soulbound Knight.

The Soulbound Knight not only has a lot of health but can also heal his health and stamina when landing hits on you. You’ll need to master dodging or using break guards on his attacks to overcome the challenge.

Once the Soulbound Knight falls in battle, you’ll be given the Dragonknight’s Scroll. Take this back to the blacksmith at the Crevice to be able to craft the Dragonknight Set so you can look like a total badass.

The First Berserker: Khazan is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.