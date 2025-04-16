Spice Up Your Spear Build With This Electrifying First Berserker: Khazan Armor Set

Finding armor best suited for your build in The First Berserker: Khazan isn’t too tough of a job. There’s plenty to choose from, after all. With that being said, if your goal is to build a killer lightning-based Spear loadout, you’ll probably be looking at the Crushed Dreams Set. If you want to craft it at the blacksmith, though, you’ll first need to find the Crushed Dreams Scroll. Here’s what to know about this powerful armor set and where to find the Crushed Dreams Scroll.

Crushed Dreams Set stats

The Crushed Dreams Set is a fantastic choice for Spear users seeking a lightning-focused build. It provides multiple bonuses for this status effect, including the ability to gain Lightning attributes after a successful Brink Guard. If you’re good with Brink Guards—and you should be if you want to succeed in this ultra-challenging game—then this is a hell of a bonus to have.

2 pieces : Confront: 10% DMG Increase

: Confront: 10% DMG Increase 3 pieces : 15 Lightning Attack DMG

: 15 Lightning Attack DMG 4 pieces : Enemy Electrocution: 15% DMG Increase

: Enemy Electrocution: 15% DMG Increase 5 pieces : Brink Guard: Grant Lightning Attributes for 10s

: Brink Guard: Grant Lightning Attributes for 10s 6 pieces : Guard: Gain Counterstrike for 10s

: Guard: Gain Counterstrike for 10s 7 pieces: Learn Furious Drive

Where to find the Crushed Dreams Scroll

The Crushed Dreams Scroll is found during the Transcendental Sword sub-mission, which can be started at the Heart of Pell Los portal.

Either play through the full mission or simply warp to the Tomb of the Forgotten Blade Nexus if you’ve already cleared it. Once there, hop down onto the platform below to continue through the area as normal.

Eventually, you’ll come around a corner into a hallway to find yourself face-to-face with a large skeleton wielding a sword. Take him down, then check the platform to the right for a chest.

Be careful when opening this chest, as it will explode soon after you begin to investigate it. Simply dodge backward to avoid the blast, then check the item that drops when things are clear. This item is, of course, the Crushed Dreams Scroll, which you can now take back to the blacksmith so he can craft you some sweet new armor.

The First Berserker: Khazan is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.