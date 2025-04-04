This First Berserker: Khazan Armor Set Is Perfect For Parrying Builds

The First Berserker: Khazan is filled with various cool armor sets from which to choose, with excellent options for each type of build. But if you’re an especially big fan of parrying, you may be drawn to the Dragonscale Set.
Before you can get the blacksmith to craft this set, though, you’ll need to find and give him the Dragonscale Scroll.
Dragonscale Set stats
The Dragonscale Set is a great armor choice for anyone who uses the Reflection skill frequently, as it will provide a nice damage boost each time you pull off a successful parry with it as long as you’ve purchased the Reflection: Offense upgrade. You’ll also get a nice boost of damage to your Brutal Attacks, which is never a bad thing.
- 2 pieces: Confront: 10% Stamina DMG Increase
- 3 pieces: Brutal Attack: 15% DMG Increase
- 4 pieces: Brutal Attack: 1 Spirit Accumulation
- 5 pieces: Reflection: Offense: 30% DMG Increase for 10 seconds
Where to find the Dragonscale Scroll
The Dragonscale Scroll is found in the Valus’s Axe sub-mission, which can be started at the Heart of Pell Los portal.
From the first Blade Nexus, head forward into a maze-like room full of deadly lasers. Avoid these while fending off the annoying enemies that pop up in this area until you reach the other side of the mini-maze. Here, you’ll see two doors — one directly ahead and one on the right.
The door ahead of you has more lasers to avoid, and that’s exactly where we’re headed. Walk into the room and go around the lasers to the right. There will be more of those frustrating baddies in this room, so dispatch them. Near the back wall filled with books is a shining item you can pick up to earn the Dragonscale Scroll.
The First Berserker: Khazan is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.