Everything You Need To Know About Respeccing In The First Berserker: Khazan

Part of the appeal of many role-playing games is trying a wide variety of weapons and builds to see what suits your playstyle the most. This remains true in The First Berserker: Khazan, which features multiple weapon types, tons of skills to unlock, and different stats that tie everything together. And luckily, you can respec both your stats and skill points in this challenging Soulslike title.



Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum' Share Live Forever in the Universe of New World: Aeternum

Read More: The First Berserker: Khazan Is Way Better Than I Expected

While it’s great that the game is rather generous in letting you tweak and experiment with different builds, respecing your stats comes at a cost. We’ll get into that in a bit; let’s first take a look at the easier side of respeccing in The First Berserker: Khazan.

Advertisement

How to respec your skills

You can respec your skill points for free at any time by accessing the Skill Tree. You can opt to unlearn a single skill by selecting that skill and pressing the corresponding button on the bottom of the screen, or you can reset all of your skills by holding down the corresponding button (also found at the bottom of the screen). On PlayStation, this is Triangle and L3, respectively, but it’ll differ depending on your platform.

Advertisement

How to respec your stats

Advertisement

The First Berserker: Khazan also allows you to respec your stats by refunding all of your earned Lacrima (experience points). There are no notable downsides to doing this. But unlike resetting your skills, stat respecs will require a little something extra.

Read More: The First Berserker: Khazan’s Easy Mode Is An Excellent Lifeline

To reset your stats, you’ll need to use a consumable known as a Primevil Regression Orb. If you’re still early in your adventure, you’ll find these to be very scarce. You can purchase three of them from a bard you encounter during the third main mission for a hefty chunk of cash, but you’ll want to use them sparingly early on. You can craft them at the blacksmith later in the game, though, so you won’t have to be careful forever.

Advertisement



The First Berserker: Khazan is available now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.