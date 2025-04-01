The First Berserker: Khazan's Runtime Doesn't Disappoint

If you’re a diehard fan of the soulslike genre, you likely want each game you dive into to be lengthy and filled with things to keep you busy. Luckily, The First Berserker: Khazan provides exactly that—a long and challenging campaign, significant amounts of gear grinding and tinkering, and tons of optional levels and bosses to tackle.

If you’re looking to dive into this difficult adventure, here’s how long you can expect it to take.

How long does it take to finish The First Berserker: Khazan?

The First Berserker: Khazan is a brutally difficult soulslike that will pose a challenge for even genre veterans, so you shouldn’t begin the game expecting a quick or breezy experience. Even if you switch to its optional Easy mode, enemies and bosses won’t go down without a hell of a fight, so you should still expect to strap in for a lengthy campaign and plenty of deaths.

If your goal is to run straight toward The First Berserker: Khazan’s credits without engaging in much of its optional content, you can expect to spend somewhere around 30-35 hours reaching the final boss. However, this would involve skipping an immense amount of grinding, gear improvement, and helpful items that can improve your chances at success.

Fully completing everything in The First Berserker: Khazan and reaching its true ending can take upwards of 50 hours and will require you to search every nook and cranny of its levels for important collectibles. And if you’d like to score all of the game’s trophies or achievements, you’ll also need to find every jarling (little creatures in jars) and soulstone (red crystals that can be destroyed for a consumable resource), which will take some serious time investment.

The First Berserker: Khazan is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.