Overwatch 2: The Best Perk Choices For Support Heroes

As exciting as the return of Loot Boxes is, the biggest change for Overwatch 2 is season 15’s perk system. Whether they’re small tweaks for healing or new mobility options, healers need to choose the right upgrades. To make that a bit easier, we’ve narrowed down the best perk choices for each Support hero so you can keep your team alive.

Overwatch 2's New Story Missions: Worth The Money? CC Share Subtitles Off

English Overwatch 2's New Story Missions: Worth The Money?

Ana

Biotic Bounce buffs Ana’s Biotic Grenade so that it will still explode on contact, but then also bounce and cause a second explosion. It’s perfect for healing/dealing more damage or potentially making up for a terrible throw.

buffs Ana’s Biotic Grenade so that it will still explode on contact, but then also bounce and cause a second explosion. It’s perfect for healing/dealing more damage or potentially making up for a terrible throw. Shrike provides an amazing buff to Nano Boost - Ana receives the effects as well when she uses it. Two nano-boosted players can change the tide of a battle far better than one.

Advertisement

Baptiste

I recommend choosing the Field Medicine perk simply because it comes into play more often than the other choice. It upgrades Baptiste’s Immortality Field to heal nearby allies with 80 health and himself with 40 health when the object is destroyed.

perk simply because it comes into play more often than the other choice. It upgrades Baptiste’s Immortality Field to heal nearby allies with 80 health and himself with 40 health when the object is destroyed. The Rocket Boots perk allows for a horizontal dash during an Exo Boots jump. This is the better option because the other perk hampers his healing capabilities. Also, more mobility is always cool.

Advertisement

Brigitte

Morale Boost extends the length of a Whip Shot-triggered Inspire by three seconds. It’s a bit situational, but it almost doubles the amount of time Inspire usually lasts.

extends the length of a Whip Shot-triggered Inspire by three seconds. It’s a bit situational, but it almost doubles the amount of time Inspire usually lasts. Quick Fix upgrades Brigitte’s Repair Packs to be more effective for critical health allies, giving them another 35 instant health. Receiving 60 instant health is a lot better than 25.

Advertisement

Illari

Rapid Construction helps Illari heal allies more often by accelerating Healing Pylon build time by 300% and reducing its cooldown by 1.5 seconds.

helps Illari heal allies more often by accelerating Healing Pylon build time by 300% and reducing its cooldown by 1.5 seconds. Solar Power brings a bit of Moira into Illari’s toolkit, making it so that a fully charged Solar Rifle hit will replenish 12.5% solar energy, up to an overfill amount of 50%.

Advertisement

Juno

Every Support hero’s goal is to provide more healing, which is why Familiar Vitals is the best minor perk for Juno. Pulsar Torpedoes lock onto allies 35% faster with it.

is the best minor perk for Juno. Pulsar Torpedoes lock onto allies 35% faster with it. Master Blaster upgrades her Mediblaster primary fire to crit enemies. With how great her healing already is, increasing her damage output is the next priority.

Advertisement

Kiriko

Urgent Care is a great perk to ensure you quickly heal those who need it. Choosing this will increase Healing Ofuda speed by 50% when seeking an ally in critical health.

is a great perk to ensure you quickly heal those who need it. Choosing this will increase Healing Ofuda speed by 50% when seeking an ally in critical health. Protection Suzu is already helpful for keeping your teammates alive, but the Foxtrot perk will make their escape more likely by providing a 40% movement speed bonus for two seconds.

Advertisement

Lifeweaver

Life Cycle is the more useful perk due to how much healing it provides. Not only does it constantly regenerate 10 health per second for Lifeweaver, but it also drops a 250 health healing seed when he dies.

is the more useful perk due to how much healing it provides. Not only does it constantly regenerate 10 health per second for Lifeweaver, but it also drops a 250 health healing seed when he dies. While extra damage is nice, Lifeweaving will usually be the preferred major perk choice. It adds an extra 20 healing to a Healing Blossom projectile if used within three seconds after a Rejuvenating Dash.

Advertisement

Lucio

Groovin’ regenerates four ammo per second while wall riding, which is a no-brainer pick because you’ll be doing that a lot anyway.

regenerates four ammo per second while wall riding, which is a no-brainer pick because you’ll be doing that a lot anyway. Buffing your Crossfade music choice with Amp It Up is a common ability usage. The Noise Violation perk adds another buff by increasing Crossfade’s range by 150% so that you can reach more teammates.

Advertisement

Mercy

Angelic Recovery provides you with 15 health every second your Caduceus Staff is attached to a full health ally. This will typically be the better choice since you’ll spend more time pocketing someone or healing nearby allies than needing to fly across a map.

provides you with 15 health every second your Caduceus Staff is attached to a full health ally. This will typically be the better choice since you’ll spend more time pocketing someone or healing nearby allies than needing to fly across a map. Chain Boost upgrades your damage amplification beam to tether toward a second ally. This is perfect whether you’re trying to take an objective or hold one down.

Advertisement

Moira

The Vanish perk increases Fade’s duration by 0.5 seconds. That doesn’t sound like much, but the extra time gives plenty more leeway for repositioning.

perk increases Fade’s duration by 0.5 seconds. That doesn’t sound like much, but the extra time gives plenty more leeway for repositioning. Biotic Orb can be a finicky ability, especially since it recovers health over time. The Ethical Nourishment major perk tweaks the ability so that the first 50 healing is instant for any ally that comes into contact with it.

Advertisement

Zenyatta

Zenyatta has always lacked mobility, which is why Ascendance is an amazing perk. It allows him to hover for three seconds if you hold after a double jump.

is an amazing perk. It allows him to hover for three seconds if you hold after a double jump. Duality brings both sides of Zenyatta’s gameplay together, healing Orb of Harmony targets with 20% of his damage dealt to Orb of Discord targets.

Advertisement



While the above perks will be the most consistently helpful, every perk is pretty practical depending on your match. I suggest keeping an open mind with these buffs and messing around with them in quick play. If you also dabble in other character classes, we’ve got you covered with the best Overwatch 2 perks for both the tank heroes and damage heroes.

.