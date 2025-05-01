Someone Made Marvel Rivals In Overwatch 2, And It Kinda Rules

If you ever needed proof that all things feed into one another, look no further than somebody making Marvel Rivals kits in Overwatch 2. NetEase’s hero shooter has long been compared to Blizzard’s, with several of its heroes being almost exact copies of characters Overwatch popularized. But despite the comparisons and rip-off accusations, it’s got plenty of its own ideas, and Overwatch 2 could learn a thing or two from its imitator. It looks like some Overwatch 2 fans agree, as some folks are using the shooter’s workshop tools to create some of Marvel Rivals’ ability sets in the game.

Overwatch 2 workshop creator Javofo has patched together a few Marvel Rivals’ ability sets in the workshop, giving Cassidy Winter Soldier’s “armed and dangerous” ultimate to pulverize enemies on the ground repeatedly and turning Kiriko’s brand of fox-based magic into Luna Snow’s ice-based abilities. Some of these are achieved by combining abilities and status effects from other characters, such as using Mei’s freezing ability to emulate Luna Snow’s, while others are made by assigning different damage/healing values and hitboxes to abilities through the workshop. This means you’ll see a lot of assets you’ve probably never seen in typical Overwatch, but the end result is that you can basically play Marvel Rivals inside Overwatch 2. You can check out Javofo’s breakdown below:

Javofo

It sometimes feels like Overwatch 2’s workshop modes go overlooked, but there’s some truly creative stuff to be found there. Not that the game is lacking in new creative stuff right now. The season 16 update added a new Stadium mode that allows you to craft a hero’s build over the course of seven rounds, and it’s given the game some new life as players find new ways to approach playing old characters. That’s kind of been Blizzard’s M.O. these past few seasons; the new Perks system, introduced a few months ago, allows you to upgrade characters in the middle of a match with big and small tweaks to their kits, giving players more freedom than they’ve had in this game for a hot minute. Overwatch 2 has felt pretty restrictive over the years, and it seems like Blizzard is finally loosening its grip on the leash.

