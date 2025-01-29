Six Things Marvel Rivals And Overwatch 2 Can Learn From Each Other

This has been my biggest takeaway while comparing Overwatch 2 and Marvel Rivals. NetEase’s game feels like Overwatch 2 without all the baggage and expectations that come with being a competitive game with esports aspirations. It’s pretty unbalanced by most live-service standards, has more heroes than it knows what to do with just a month after release, and half the roster feels “broken.” But who gives a fuck? Overwatch 2 has lost so much of its sauce, cutting off big plays at the knees by reworking and flattening its characters, while Marvel Rivals’ heroes make it feel like the Overwatch of old. Adam Warlock’s ability to revive his whole team like Mercy used to be able to in Overwatch echoes a simpler time. I like to believe Overwatch 2 isn’t so far gone that it can’t be like that again. They’re exploring going back to the 6v6 structure; hopefully that’s a sign that the old Overwatch spirit isn’t out of reach.