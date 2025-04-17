One Of Monster Hunter Wilds’ Coolest Techniques Isn’t Even Properly Explained

Although there are a lot of new mechanics that Monster Hunter Wilds puts front and center, quite a few are specific to certain weapons. Stalwart Guard is one such mechanic. And unfortunately there’s no real in-game explanation for how it works.

Stalwart Guard is a defensive technique that some have wrongly attributed to Power Clash or even nicknamed Beam Clash. Knowing how to use this properly can be key to keeping both you and your allies safe. At the very least, you’ll look cool doing it.

How to perform a Stalwart Guard

Stalwart Guard is triggered when guarding against a monster’s continuous projectile attack. These include wide-spread breath attacks from the likes of Nu Udra or Blangonga, as well as beam attacks from Gravios or Rey Dau. In addition to the words Stalwart Guard appearing in the top right corner, you’ll know it’s working when the camera zooms onto your hunter struggling to shield themselves. If you ever wanted to recreate that final scene from the now 12-year-old Deep Down trailer, you can do it here!

While your health and stamina will slowly deplete during a Stalwart Guard, with the latter at a faster rate, it’s far more preferable than taking the attack head-on. This also serves as a way to block the projectile and protect any allies behind you.

How Stalwart Guard works for different weapons

Every weapon that’s capable of guarding can perform a Stalwart Guard. This is likely one of the main reasons why some assume it’s related to the Power Clash mechanic. The only other thing they all share in common is that your hunter will be limited to slow movements while guarding. However, there are a few standout differences with these weapons:

Great Sword: You’ll have one of the slowest movement speeds while guarding with this weapon. That makes sense, considering you’re blocking giant projectiles with just a sword.

You’ll have one of the slowest movement speeds while guarding with this weapon. That makes sense, considering you’re blocking giant projectiles with just a sword. Heavy Bowgun

Charge Blade

Sword and Shield: This weapon simply has the same speed as the Charge Blade. There unfortunately isn’t anything else especially unique to it.

This weapon simply has the same speed as the Charge Blade. There unfortunately isn’t anything else especially unique to it. Gun Lance: If you want a weapon with quick movement speed during a Stalwart Guard, this is one of the fastest. Additionally, the Gun Lance can perform a Counter Rush by pressing Triangle/Y. This will cause your Hunter to rush forward and interrupt the enemy’s attack with one of your own. Take note that you will start receiving a lot more damage and will only move so far forward. If you’re not close enough to land the Counter Rush, your hunter will whiff the attack and then get knocked back.

Additionally, the Gun Lance can perform a Counter Rush by pressing Triangle/Y. This will cause your Hunter to rush forward and interrupt the enemy’s attack with one of your own. Take note that you will start receiving a lot more damage and will only move so far forward. If you’re not close enough to land the Counter Rush, your hunter will whiff the attack and then get knocked back. Lance: This weapon enjoys the same bonuses that its gun-variant does. The Lance moves quickly during Stalwart Guard and can use a Counter Rush with Triangle/Y.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.