The First Berserker: Khazan's New Game Plus Gives You Access To Sick New Gear And More Ways To Style Your Fit

New Game Plus is a staple of the soulslike genre. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that The First Berserker: Khazan provides this option after finishing its campaign for the first time. If you want to know how this popular feature works in this challenging adventure, read on to learn how to start New Game Plus and to know what’s different in your second playthrough and beyond.

Erenshor Turns The MMO Experience Into A Surprisingly Fun Single-Player Game CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Erenshor Turns The MMO Experience Into A Surprisingly Fun Single-Player Game

Erenshor Turns The MMO Experience Into A Surprisingly Fun Single-Player Game CC Share Subtitles Off

English Erenshor Turns The MMO Experience Into A Surprisingly Fun Single-Player Game

How to start New Game Plus

Before you can start New Game Plus in The First Berserker: Khazan, you’ll need to beat the game’s final boss. Afterward, it’ll be time to decide if you’re ready to move on to New Game Plus, or if you’d like to stay in your current playthrough so that you can finish any bonus missions or grind any weapons and armor you haven’t scored yet.

Advertisement

Whenever you’re ready, you can start New Game Plus by speaking to the Phantom in the Crevice and choosing “Begin the next journey.”

Advertisement

Just be aware that moving to New Game Plus is a permanent choice.

Advertisement

What’s different in New Game Plus?

New Game Plus in The First Berserker: Khazan functions how genre fans have come to expect. You’ll carry over your stats, skills, weapons, collectibles, etc, into New Game Plus, but your mission progress will be reset. As such, you’ll need to work way through the entire game again on your quest to get even stronger.

Advertisement

While you’ll retain all of your powerful gear and levels, you’ll face a much more formidable challenge in New Game Plus, though. Enemies and bosses will hit harder and take even more damage than they did in your first playthrough, ensuring that you’ll have to be even more adept at dodging, blocking, and finding attack windows than ever before.

All of this is pretty standard stuff, but there is one unexpected thing locked behind New Game Plus: You’ll now have access to transmog options by interacting with a mannequin at the Crevice. This allows you to wear your most powerful gear while sporting your favorite look from another set. Awesome.

Advertisement

If you decide to go for a third run of the game, you’ll also gain access to crafting Legendary gear on NG++, which is currently the game’s highest tier of weapons and armor. It takes a lot of work to get there, but it’ll be worth it if you’re the type of person to want the very best gear a game has to offer.



The First Berserker: Khazan is available now on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Windows PCs.